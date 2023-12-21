What channel is Iowa State basketball on today? Time, TV for Cyclones-Eastern Illinois

The Iowa State men's basketball team will play Eastern Illinois on Thursday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames. ESPN+ will show the 7 p.m. contest.

The Cyclones are 9-2 and are coming off a 96-58 victory over Florida A&M on Sunday in Ames. Eastern Illinois is 6-6 after beating Blackburn 87-66 on Sunday.

Here's how to watch, stream and listen to Iowa State vs. Eastern Illinois.

What channel is Iowa State basketball vs. Eastern Illinois on today?

TV: ESPN+

Livestream: espn.com/espnplus

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network

What time does Iowa State basketball vs. Eastern Illinois start today?

When: 7 p.m. CT, Thursday, Dec. 21

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames

Iowa State's 2023-24 basketball results, upcoming schedule

Nov. 6 vs. Green Bay (W, 85-44)

Nov. 9 vs. Lindenwood (W, 102-47)

Nov. 12 vs. Idaho State (W, 86-55)

Nov. 19 vs. Grambling State (W, 92-37)

Nov. 23 vs. VCU at Kissimmee, Fla. (W, 68-64)

Nov. 24 vs. Virginia Tech at Kissimmee, Fla. (L, 71-62)

Nov. 26 vs. Texas A&M at Kissimmee, Fla., (L, 73-69)

Dec. 1 at DePaul (W, 99-80)

Dec. 7 vs. Iowa (W, 90-65)

Dec. 10 vs. Prairie View A&M (W, 107-56)

Dec. 17 vs. Florida A&M (W, 96-58)

Dec. 21 vs. Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m.

Dec. 31 vs. New Hampshire, noon

Jan. 6 at Oklahoma, 5 p.m.

