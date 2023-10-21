What channel is Indiana vs. Rutgers on today? Time, TV schedule for Hoosiers' Week 8 game

Indiana will aim to snap a two-game losing streak and try to turn around what has been a difficult 2023 season when it matches up Saturday against Rutgers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington.

At 2-4 (0-3 in Big Ten play), the Hoosiers are coming off their most lopsided loss of the season, a 52-7 throttling at the hands of No. 2 Michigan in Week 7. In the setback, Indiana managed just 232 total yards across 62 plays. In four games against Power Five opponents this season, the Hoosiers are averaging only 10.3 points per contest and haven’t scored more than 17 points in regulation in a game this season. Their 18.5 points per game against all competition put them in a tie for 123rd in scoring offense.

Last week’s loss was Indiana’s first under newly promoted offensive coordinator Rod Carey, who replaced the fired Walt Bell.

The Hoosiers will face a stern test from a Rutgers team that’s one win away from achieving bowl eligibility for just the second time since it joined the Big Ten in advance of the 2014 season. The Scarlet Knights, in their fourth season in coach Greg Schiano’s second stint at the school, are 5-2 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play. Last Saturday, they secured perhaps their biggest win of the season, erasing an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Michigan State 27-24.

Indiana leads the all-time series between the two 5-4, though Rutgers has won the past two matchups, including a 24-17 victory last season in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Indiana vs. Rutgers today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports App/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Indiana vs. Rutgers will air on the Big Ten Network. Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Elise Menaker will serve as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports App and FoxSports.com, along with Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Indiana vs. Rutgers start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: Noon ET

The Hoosiers and Scarlet Knights will kick off at noon ET from Memorial Stadium.

Indiana vs. Rutgers betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 18

Spread: Rutgers (-4.5)

Over/under: 40.5 points

Moneyline: Rutgers -210 | Indiana +170

Indiana schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 4 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Friday, Sept. 8 Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 2 Michigan 52, Indiana 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Rutgers* Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 6 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Purdue* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Rutgers schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Rutgers 36, Temple 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 2 Michigan 31, Rutgers 7* Saturday, Sept. 30 Rutgers 52, Wagner 3 Saturday, Oct. 7 Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Rutgers 27, Michigan State 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Indiana* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 23 Iowa* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 6 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Maryland* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

