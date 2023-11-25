What channel is Indiana vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers

How to watch Indiana football vs. Purdue on Saturday afternoon:

Indiana (3-8; 1-7 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (3-8; 2-6)

When: Saturday, Nov. 25 at noon ET

Where: Ross-Ade Stadium (61,441), West Lafayette, Indiana

Line: Purdue is a 4.5 point favorite

Series: Purdue leads 76-42-6

Last meeting: Purdue def. Indiana, 30-16, on Nov. 26, 2022, in Bloomington

Gameday weather forecast

Partly cloudy with a low of 24 degrees winds of out of the east at 5-10 mph

What channel is Indiana vs. Purdue on today?

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FUBO (free trial), FOX Sports

Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, SIRIUSXM (109 or 196)

Indiana vs. Purdue will air on the Big Ten Network with Chris Vosters, Brock Vereen and Megan McKeown on the call.

Indiana vs. Purdue betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Purdue (-4.5)

Over/under: 54 points

Moneyline: Indiana +165, Purdue -200

Purdue week preview coverage

Indiana's Kahlil Benson (67) celebrates an Indiana first down late during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Indiana's Trey Walker (45) celebrates his touchdown with Noah Bolticoff (66) during the second half of the Indiana versus Michigan State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

2023 INDIANA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3

Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7

Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | L, 21-14

Sept. 23 | AKRON | W, 29-27

Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | L, 44-17

Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | L, 52-7

Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | L, 31-14

Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | L, 33-24

Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | W, 20-14

Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | L, 48-45

Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | L, 24-21

Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | Noon | Ross-Ade Stadium

2023 PURDUE SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 2 | FRESNO STATE | L, 39-35

Sept. 9 | @ Virginia Tech | W, 24-17

Sept. 16 | SYRACUSE | L, 35-20

Sept. 22 | WISCONSIN | L, 38-17

Sept. 30 | ILLINOIS | W, 44-19

Oct. 7 | @ Iowa | L, 20-14

Oct. 14 | OHIO STATE | L, 41-7

Oct. 28 | @ Nebraska | L, 31-14

Nov. 4 | @ Michigan | L, 41-13

Nov. 11 | MINNESOTA | W, 49-30

Nov. 18 | @ Northwestern | L, 23-15

Nov. 25 | INDIANA | Noon

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana-Purdue channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info