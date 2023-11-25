What channel is Indiana vs. Purdue on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers
How to watch Indiana football vs. Purdue on Saturday afternoon:
Indiana (3-8; 1-7 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (3-8; 2-6)
When: Saturday, Nov. 25 at noon ET
Where: Ross-Ade Stadium (61,441), West Lafayette, Indiana
Line: Purdue is a 4.5 point favorite
Series: Purdue leads 76-42-6
Last meeting: Purdue def. Indiana, 30-16, on Nov. 26, 2022, in Bloomington
Gameday weather forecast
Partly cloudy with a low of 24 degrees winds of out of the east at 5-10 mph
What channel is Indiana vs. Purdue on today?
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: FUBO (free trial), FOX Sports
Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, SIRIUSXM (109 or 196)
Indiana vs. Purdue will air on the Big Ten Network with Chris Vosters, Brock Vereen and Megan McKeown on the call.
Indiana vs. Purdue betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24
Spread: Purdue (-4.5)
Over/under: 54 points
Moneyline: Indiana +165, Purdue -200
2023 INDIANA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3
Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7
Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | L, 21-14
Sept. 23 | AKRON | W, 29-27
Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | L, 44-17
Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | L, 52-7
Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | L, 31-14
Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | L, 33-24
Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | W, 20-14
Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | L, 48-45
Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | L, 24-21
Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | Noon | Ross-Ade Stadium
2023 PURDUE SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 2 | FRESNO STATE | L, 39-35
Sept. 9 | @ Virginia Tech | W, 24-17
Sept. 16 | SYRACUSE | L, 35-20
Sept. 22 | WISCONSIN | L, 38-17
Sept. 30 | ILLINOIS | W, 44-19
Oct. 7 | @ Iowa | L, 20-14
Oct. 14 | OHIO STATE | L, 41-7
Oct. 28 | @ Nebraska | L, 31-14
Nov. 4 | @ Michigan | L, 41-13
Nov. 11 | MINNESOTA | W, 49-30
Nov. 18 | @ Northwestern | L, 23-15
Nov. 25 | INDIANA | Noon
Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana-Purdue channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info