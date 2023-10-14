What channel is Indiana vs. Michigan on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers
How to watch Indiana football vs. Michigan on Saturday afternoon:
Indiana (2-3; 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Michigan (5-0; 3-0)
When: Saturday, Oct. 13 at noon. EDT
Where: Michigan Stadium (107,601), Ann Arbor, Michigan
Line: Michigan is a 33.5 point favorite
Series: Michigan leads 61-10
Last meeting: Michigan def. Indiana, 31-10, on Oct. 8, 2022 in Bloomington
Gameday weather forecast
Periods of rain in the afternoon (80% chain of rain) with a high near 50 degrees with 10 to 20 mph winds out of the northeast.
What channel is Indiana vs. Michigan on today?
TV: FOX
Stream: FUBO (free trial)
Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, XM (382)
Indiana vs. Michigan will take place on FOX with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call.
Indiana vs. Michigan betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13
Spread: Michigan (+33.5)
Over/under: 45.5 points
Moneyline: N/A
Michigan week preview coverage
▶ How an IU football players-only meeting led Tom Allen to change how he runs practice
▶ Tayven Jackson remains starting QB as Indiana football looks for different results
▶ ‘It’s personal where you went to school.’ Meet new Indiana football OC Rod Carey
▶ Indiana football's new offensive coordinator Rod Carey: 'We can make a difference'
▶ Indiana football vs. Michigan: Scouting report, prediction
2023 INDIANA SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3
Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7
Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | L, 21-14
Sept. 23 | AKRON | W, 29-27
Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | L, 44-17
Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | Noon | Michigan Stadium
Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | Noon | Memorial Stadium
Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | TBA | Beaver Stadium
Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | TBA | Ross-Ade Stadium
2023 MICHIGAN SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 2 | EAST CAROLINA | W, 30-3
Sept. 9 | UNLV | W, 35-7
Sept. 16 | BOWLING GREEN | W, 31-6
Sept. 23 | RUTGERS | W, 31-7
Sept. 30 | @ Nebraska | W, 45-7
Oct. 7 | @ Minnesota | W, 52-10
Oct. 14 | INDIANA | Noon
Oct. 21 | @ Michigan State | 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 4 | PURDUE | TBA
Nov. 11 | @ Penn State | Noon
Nov. 18 | @ Maryland | TBA
Nov. 25 | OHIO STATE | Noon
Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana-Michigan channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info