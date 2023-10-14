What channel is Indiana vs. Michigan on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers

How to watch Indiana football vs. Michigan on Saturday afternoon:

Indiana (2-3; 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Michigan (5-0; 3-0)

When: Saturday, Oct. 13 at noon. EDT

Where: Michigan Stadium (107,601), Ann Arbor, Michigan

Line: Michigan is a 33.5 point favorite

Series: Michigan leads 61-10

Last meeting: Michigan def. Indiana, 31-10, on Oct. 8, 2022 in Bloomington

Gameday weather forecast

Periods of rain in the afternoon (80% chain of rain) with a high near 50 degrees with 10 to 20 mph winds out of the northeast.

What channel is Indiana vs. Michigan on today?

TV: FOX

Stream: FUBO (free trial)

Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, XM (382)

Indiana vs. Michigan will take place on FOX with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call.

Indiana vs. Michigan betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13

Spread: Michigan (+33.5)

Over/under: 45.5 points

Moneyline: N/A

Michigan week preview coverage

2023 INDIANA SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3

Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7

Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | L, 21-14

Sept. 23 | AKRON | W, 29-27

Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | L, 44-17

Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | Noon | Michigan Stadium

Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | Noon | Memorial Stadium

Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | TBA | Beaver Stadium

Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | TBA | Ross-Ade Stadium

2023 MICHIGAN SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 2 | EAST CAROLINA | W, 30-3

Sept. 9 | UNLV | W, 35-7

Sept. 16 | BOWLING GREEN | W, 31-6

Sept. 23 | RUTGERS | W, 31-7

Sept. 30 | @ Nebraska | W, 45-7

Oct. 7 | @ Minnesota | W, 52-10

Oct. 14 | INDIANA | Noon

Oct. 21 | @ Michigan State | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 | PURDUE | TBA

Nov. 11 | @ Penn State | Noon

Nov. 18 | @ Maryland | TBA

Nov. 25 | OHIO STATE | Noon

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana-Michigan channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info