What channel is Indiana vs. Michigan on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers

Michael Niziolek, The Herald-Times
How to watch Indiana football vs. Michigan on Saturday afternoon:

Indiana (2-3; 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Michigan (5-0; 3-0)

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 13 at noon. EDT

  • Where: Michigan Stadium (107,601), Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Line: Michigan is a 33.5 point favorite

  • Series: Michigan leads 61-10

  • Last meeting: Michigan def. Indiana, 31-10, on Oct. 8, 2022 in Bloomington

Gameday weather forecast

Periods of rain in the afternoon (80% chain of rain) with a high near 50 degrees with 10 to 20 mph winds out of the northeast.

What channel is Indiana vs. Michigan on today?

Indiana vs. Michigan will take place on FOX with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft on the call.

Indiana vs. Michigan betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13

  • Spread: Michigan (+33.5)

  • Over/under: 45.5 points

  • Moneyline: N/A

Michigan week preview coverage

Indiana's Tayven Jackson (2) scrambles during the second half of the Indiana versus Akron football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

New offensive coordinator Rod Carey address the media inside the team room at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

New offensive coordinator Rod Carey address the media inside the team room at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen steps to the podium to introduce new offensive coordinator Rod Carey inside the team room at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

2023 INDIANA SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3

Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7

Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | L, 21-14

Sept. 23 | AKRON | W, 29-27

Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | L, 44-17

Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | Noon | Michigan Stadium

Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | Noon | Memorial Stadium

Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | TBA | Beaver Stadium

Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | TBA | Ross-Ade Stadium

2023 MICHIGAN SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 2 | EAST CAROLINA | W, 30-3

Sept. 9 | UNLV | W, 35-7

Sept. 16 | BOWLING GREEN | W, 31-6

Sept. 23 | RUTGERS | W, 31-7

Sept. 30 | @ Nebraska | W, 45-7

Oct. 7 | @ Minnesota | W, 52-10

Oct. 14 | INDIANA | Noon

Oct. 21 | @ Michigan State | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 | PURDUE | TBA

Nov. 11 | @ Penn State | Noon

Nov. 18 | @ Maryland | TBA

Nov. 25 | OHIO STATE | Noon

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana-Michigan channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info