What channel is Indiana vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers
How to watch Indiana football vs. Michigan State on Saturday afternoon:
Indiana (3-7; 1-6 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (3-7; 1-6)
When: Saturday, Nov. 18 at noon ET
Where: Memorial Stadium (52,626), Bloomington, Indiana
Line: Indiana is a 3.5 point favorite
Series: Michigan State leads 49-18-2
Last meeting: Indiana def. Michigan State, 39-31, on Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing
Gameday weather forecast
Sunny with a high of 54 degrees and light winds up to 5 mph out of the northwest
What channel is Indiana vs. Michigan State on today?
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: FUBO (free trial)
Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, SIRIUSXM (161 or 201)
Indiana vs. Michigan State will air on the Big Ten Network with Jason Ross Jr., Anthony Herron and Megan McKeown on the call.
Indiana vs. Michigan State betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17
Spread: Indiana (-3.5)
Over/under: 47 points
Moneyline: Indiana -185, Michigan State + 150
Michigan State week preview coverage
▶ ‘It's hard to sleep.’ Indiana football coach Tom Allen feels fanbase’s frustration
▶ Indiana football vs. Michigan State: Scouting report, prediction
2023 INDIANA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3
Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7
Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | L, 21-14
Sept. 23 | AKRON | W, 29-27
Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | L, 44-17
Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | L, 52-7
Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | L, 31-14
Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | L, 33-24
Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | W, 20-14
Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | L, 48-45
Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | Noon | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | TBA | Ross-Ade Stadium
2023 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 1 | CENTRAL MICHIGAN | W, 31-7
Sept. 9 | RICHMOND | W, 45-14
Sept. 16 | WASHINGTON | L, 41-7
Sept. 23 | MARYLAND | L, 31-9
Sept. 30 | @ Iowa | L, 26-16
Oct. 14 | @ Rutgers | L, 27-24
Oct. 21 | MICHIGAN | L, 49-0
Oct. 28 | @ Minnesota | L, 27-12
Nov. 4 | NEBRASKA | W, 20-17
Nov. 11 | @ Ohio State | L, 38-3
Nov. 18 | @ Indiana | Noon
Nov. 25 | vs. Penn State (Ford Field) | 7:30 p.m.
Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.
Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana-Michigan State channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info