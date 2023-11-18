What channel is Indiana vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers

How to watch Indiana football vs. Michigan State on Saturday afternoon:

Indiana (3-7; 1-6 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (3-7; 1-6)

When: Saturday, Nov. 18 at noon ET

Where: Memorial Stadium (52,626), Bloomington, Indiana

Line: Indiana is a 3.5 point favorite

Series: Michigan State leads 49-18-2

Last meeting: Indiana def. Michigan State, 39-31, on Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing

Gameday weather forecast

Sunny with a high of 54 degrees and light winds up to 5 mph out of the northwest

What channel is Indiana vs. Michigan State on today?

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FUBO (free trial)

Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, SIRIUSXM (161 or 201)

Indiana vs. Michigan State will air on the Big Ten Network with Jason Ross Jr., Anthony Herron and Megan McKeown on the call.

Indiana vs. Michigan State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17

Spread: Indiana (-3.5)

Over/under: 47 points

Moneyline: Indiana -185, Michigan State + 150

Michigan State week preview coverage

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 11, 2023; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Trent Howland is pursued by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Dylan Rosiek (28) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 INDIANA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3

Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7

Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | L, 21-14

Sept. 23 | AKRON | W, 29-27

Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | L, 44-17

Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | L, 52-7

Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | L, 31-14

Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | L, 33-24

Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | W, 20-14

Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | L, 48-45

Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | Noon | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | TBA | Ross-Ade Stadium

2023 MICHIGAN STATE SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | CENTRAL MICHIGAN | W, 31-7

Sept. 9 | RICHMOND | W, 45-14

Sept. 16 | WASHINGTON | L, 41-7

Sept. 23 | MARYLAND | L, 31-9

Sept. 30 | @ Iowa | L, 26-16

Oct. 14 | @ Rutgers | L, 27-24

Oct. 21 | MICHIGAN | L, 49-0

Oct. 28 | @ Minnesota | L, 27-12

Nov. 4 | NEBRASKA | W, 20-17

Nov. 11 | @ Ohio State | L, 38-3

Nov. 18 | @ Indiana | Noon

Nov. 25 | vs. Penn State (Ford Field) | 7:30 p.m.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana-Michigan State channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info