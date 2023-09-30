What channel is Indiana vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV schedule for Hoosiers' matchup

Indiana will look to earn its first Big Ten win of the 2023 college football season on Saturday when it heads on the road to face off against Maryland at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

The Hoosiers moved to .500 on the season with a 29-27 victory in Week 4 against Akron (in four overtimes). Indiana picked up the win despite being outgained by a 474-282 margin and the visiting Zips running 24 more plays (84, to the Hoosiers' 60). Still, Indiana was able to pick off three Akron passes, two of which ended up in the hands of defensive back Louis Moore. He returned one of those interceptions 22 yards for a touchdown to give the Hoosiers a 14-10 lead with about six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Indiana will have a formidable opponent in Maryland, which is off to a 4-0 start after a 31-9 victory in Week 4 at Michigan State. The Terrapins are fourth among teams outside the top 25 that are receiving votes in the most recent US LBM Coaches Poll. It's the second time in the past three seasons they have won their first four games. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has thrown for 1,112 yards this season — 21st-most among FBS players — with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

Indiana has lost the past two matchups between the divisional foes, including a 38-33 defeat last season at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The Hoosiers' two losses to the Terrapins the past two years have come by a combined eight points.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Indiana vs. Maryland today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fubo (free trial)

Indiana vs. Maryland will air on the Big Ten Network. Connor Onion (play-by-play) and Matt Millen (analyst) will call the game from the booth while Elise Menaker will serve as the sideline reporter. The game can be streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Indiana vs. Maryland start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Indiana vs. Maryland will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland.

Indiana vs. Maryland betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Sept. 27

Spread: Maryland (-14)

Over/under: 50.5 points

Moneyline: Maryland -650, Indiana +450

Indiana 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Friday, Sept. 8 Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4 OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 at Maryland* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Rutgers* Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Michigan State* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Purdue* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

Maryland 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Maryland 38, Towson 6 Saturday, Sept. 9 Maryland 38, Charlotte 20 Friday, Sept. 15 Maryland 42, Virginia 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Maryland 31, Michigan State 9* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Illinois* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at Northwestern* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 7 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rutgers* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

