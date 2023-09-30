What channel is Indiana vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers
BLOOMINGTON — How to watch Indiana football vs. Maryland Saturday afternoon:
Indiana (2-2; 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (4-0; 1-0 Big Ten)
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. EDT
Where: SECU Stadium (51,802), College Park, Maryland
Line: Maryland is a 14.5 point favorite
Series: Indiana leads 7-4
Last meeting: Maryland def. Indiana, 38-33, on Oct. 15, 2022 in Bloomington
Gameday weather forecast
Partly cloudy during the afternoon with a high of 74 degrees with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
What Channel is Indiana vs. Maryland today?
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: FUBO (free trial)
Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, XM (380)
Indiana vs. Maryland will take place on the Big Ten Network with Connor Onion, Matt Millen and Elise Menaker on the call.
Indiana vs. Louisville betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 29
Spread: Maryland (+14.5)
Over/under: 50.5
Moneyline: Indiana +450, Louisville -650
Maryland week preview coverage
▶ Indiana offensive coordinator Walt Bell takes 'responsibility' for early season struggles
▶ High snap counts on defense not a winning strategy
▶ Is play calling to blame for Indiana football’s offensive woes? Here’s what Tom Allen said
▶ Indiana football vs. Maryland: Scouting report, prediction
2023 INDIANA SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3
Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7
Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | L, 21-14
Sept. 23 | AKRON | W, 29-27
Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | TBA | SECU Stadium
Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | TBA | Michigan Stadium
Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | Noon | Memorial Stadium
Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | TBA | Beaver Stadium
Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | TBA | Ross-Ade Stadium
2023 MARYLAND SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 2 | TOWSON | W, 38-6
Sept. 9 | CHARLOTTE | W, 38-20
Sept. 15 | VIRIGNIA | W, 42-14
Sept. 23 | @ Michigan State | W, 31-9
Sept. 30 | INDIANA | 3:30 p.m. | SECU Stadium
Oct. 7 | @ Ohio State | Noon
Oct. 14 | ILLINOIS | TBA
Oct. 28 | @ Northwestern | TBA
Nov. 4 | PENN STATE | TBA
Nov. 11 | @ Nebraska | TBA
Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN | TBA
Nov. 25 | @ Rutgers | TBA
Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.
This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana-Maryland channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info