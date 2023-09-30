What channel is Indiana vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON — How to watch Indiana football vs. Maryland Saturday afternoon:

Indiana (2-2; 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Maryland (4-0; 1-0 Big Ten)

When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. EDT

Where: SECU Stadium (51,802), College Park, Maryland

Line: Maryland is a 14.5 point favorite

Series: Indiana leads 7-4

Last meeting: Maryland def. Indiana, 38-33, on Oct. 15, 2022 in Bloomington

Partly cloudy during the afternoon with a high of 74 degrees with winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

What Channel is Indiana vs. Maryland today?

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FUBO (free trial)

Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, XM (380)

Indiana vs. Maryland will take place on the Big Ten Network with Connor Onion, Matt Millen and Elise Menaker on the call.

Indiana vs. Louisville betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 29

Spread: Maryland (+14.5)

Over/under: 50.5

Moneyline: Indiana +450, Louisville -650

2023 INDIANA SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3

Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7

Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | L, 21-14

Sept. 23 | AKRON | W, 29-27

Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | TBA | SECU Stadium

Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | TBA | Michigan Stadium

Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | Noon | Memorial Stadium

Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | TBA | Beaver Stadium

Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | TBA | Ross-Ade Stadium

2023 MARYLAND SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 2 | TOWSON | W, 38-6

Sept. 9 | CHARLOTTE | W, 38-20

Sept. 15 | VIRIGNIA | W, 42-14

Sept. 23 | @ Michigan State | W, 31-9

Sept. 30 | INDIANA | 3:30 p.m. | SECU Stadium

Oct. 7 | @ Ohio State | Noon

Oct. 14 | ILLINOIS | TBA

Oct. 28 | @ Northwestern | TBA

Nov. 4 | PENN STATE | TBA

Nov. 11 | @ Nebraska | TBA

Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN | TBA

Nov. 25 | @ Rutgers | TBA

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

