What channel is Indiana vs. Louisville on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers
Indiana football plays Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday with kickoff set for noon. The teams haven't played since 1986, and this could be the last between the programs for the foreseeable future.
Indiana (1-1; 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Louisville (2-0; 1-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at noon EDT
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (70,00), Indianapolis, Ind.
Line: Louisville is a 10 point favorite
Series: Indiana leads 2-0
Last meeting: Indiana def. Louisville, 21-0, on Sept. 13, 1986 in Bloomington
Gameday weather forecast
Cloudy throughout the day with a slight chance of rain at night. High of 77 degrees with light winds; Lucas Oil Stadium has a retractable roof that may be open on the day of the game
What Channel is Indiana vs. Louisville today?
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: FUBO (free trial)
Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, Sirius/Online: XM (108/202)
Indiana vs. Louisville will take place on the Big Ten Netowrk with Connor Onion, Brock Vereen and Megan McKeown on the call.
Indiana vs. Louisville betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 15
Spread: Indiana (+10)
Over/under: 50.5
Moneyline: Indiana +290, Louisville -375
2023 INDIANA SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3
Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7
Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | Noon | Big Ten Network | Lucas Oil Stadium
Sept. 23 | AKRON | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network | Memorial Stadium
Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | TBA | SECU Stadium
Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | TBA | Michigan Stadium
Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | Noon | Memorial Stadium
Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | TBA | Beaver Stadium
Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | TBA | Ross-Ade Stadium
2023 LOUISVILLE SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 1 | vs. Georgia Tech @ Atlanta, GA | W, 39-34
Sept. 7 | MURRAY STATE | W, 56-0
Sept. 16 | vs. Indiana @ Indianapolis, IN | Noon | Big Ten Network | Lucas Oil Stadium
Sept. 23 | BOSTON COLLEGE | 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 | @ NC State | 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 | NOTRE DAME | TBA
Oct. 14 | @ Pittsburgh | TBA
Oct. 28 | DUKE | TBA
Nov. 4 | VIRGINIA TECH | TBA
Nov. 9 | VIRGINIA | 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 18 | @ Miami | TBA
Nov. 25 | KENTUCKY | TBA
