What channel is Indiana vs. Louisville on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers

Indiana football plays Louisville at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday with kickoff set for noon. The teams haven't played since 1986, and this could be the last between the programs for the foreseeable future.

Indiana (1-1; 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Louisville (2-0; 1-0 ACC)

When: Saturday, Sept. 16 at noon EDT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (70,00), Indianapolis, Ind.

Line: Louisville is a 10 point favorite

Series: Indiana leads 2-0

Last meeting: Indiana def. Louisville, 21-0, on Sept. 13, 1986 in Bloomington

Gameday weather forecast

Cloudy throughout the day with a slight chance of rain at night. High of 77 degrees with light winds; Lucas Oil Stadium has a retractable roof that may be open on the day of the game

fubo - Watch Live Sports & TV Without Cable | Try Free

What Channel is Indiana vs. Louisville today?

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: FUBO (free trial)

Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, Sirius/Online: XM (108/202)

Indiana vs. Louisville will take place on the Big Ten Netowrk with Connor Onion, Brock Vereen and Megan McKeown on the call.

Indiana vs. Louisville betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 15

Spread: Indiana (+10)

Over/under: 50.5

Moneyline: Indiana +290, Louisville -375

Louisville week preview coverage

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen looks at the scoreboard during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Tayven Jackson (2) in the first half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium.

More: Statistically speaking: Indiana has best defensive performance since 2019

2023 INDIANA SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3

Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7

Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | Noon | Big Ten Network | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sept. 23 | AKRON | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network | Memorial Stadium

Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | TBA | SECU Stadium

Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | TBA | Michigan Stadium

Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | Noon | Memorial Stadium

Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | TBA | Beaver Stadium

Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | TBA | Ross-Ade Stadium

2023 LOUISVILLE SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | vs. Georgia Tech @ Atlanta, GA | W, 39-34

Sept. 7 | MURRAY STATE | W, 56-0

Sept. 16 | vs. Indiana @ Indianapolis, IN | Noon | Big Ten Network | Lucas Oil Stadium

Sept. 23 | BOSTON COLLEGE | 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 29 | @ NC State | 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 | NOTRE DAME | TBA

Oct. 14 | @ Pittsburgh | TBA

Oct. 28 | DUKE | TBA

Nov. 4 | VIRGINIA TECH | TBA

Nov. 9 | VIRGINIA | 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 18 | @ Miami | TBA

Nov. 25 | KENTUCKY | TBA

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana-Louisville channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info