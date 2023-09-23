What channel is Indiana vs. Akron on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers

Indiana football

Indiana (1-2; 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Akron (1-2)

When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Memorial Stadium (70,000), Bloomington, Ind.

Line: Indiana is a 16.5 point favorite

Series: Indiana leads 3-0

Last meeting: Indiana def. Akron, 35-20, on Sept. 25, 2010 in Bloomington

Gameday weather forecast

It could be a picturesque setting in Bloomington with a sunny forecast throughout the day with a high of 80 degrees and clear skies expected at night with only light winds.

What channel is Indiana vs. Akron on today?

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, Sirius/Online: XM (135/195)

Indiana vs. Akron will take place on the Big Ten Network with Connor Onion (play-by-play), Adam Breneman (analyst) and Dannie Rodgers (sideline) on the call.

Indiana vs. Akron betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 23

Spread: Indiana (+16.5)

Over/under: 46.5

Moneyline: Indiana -800, Akron +550

2023 INDIANA SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3

Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7

Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | L, 21-14

Sept. 23 | AKRON | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network | Memorial Stadium

Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | TBA | SECU Stadium

Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | TBA | Michigan Stadium

Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | Noon | Memorial Stadium

Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | TBA | Beaver Stadium

Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | TBA | Memorial Stadium

Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | TBA | Ross-Ade Stadium

2023 AKRON SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS

Sept. 1 | @ Temple | L, 24-21

Sept. 9 | MORGAN STATE | W, 24-21

Sept. 16 | @ Kentucky | L, 35-3

Sept. 23 | @ Indiana | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network | Memorial Stadium

Sept. 30 | BUFFALO | Noon

Oct. 7 | NORTHERN ILLINOIS | 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 | @ Central Michigan | TBA

Oct. 21 | @ Bowling Green | TBA

Nov. 1 | KENT STATE | 7 or 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8 | @ Miami (OH) | 7 or 7: 30 p.m.

Nov. 14 | @ Eastern Michigan | 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 | OHIO | Noon

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Indiana-Akron channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info