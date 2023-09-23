What channel is Indiana vs. Akron on today? Time, TV schedule for the Hoosiers
Indiana (1-2; 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Akron (1-2)
When: Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. EDT
Where: Memorial Stadium (70,000), Bloomington, Ind.
Line: Indiana is a 16.5 point favorite
Series: Indiana leads 3-0
Last meeting: Indiana def. Akron, 35-20, on Sept. 25, 2010 in Bloomington
Gameday weather forecast
It could be a picturesque setting in Bloomington with a sunny forecast throughout the day with a high of 80 degrees and clear skies expected at night with only light winds.
What channel is Indiana vs. Akron on today?
TV: Big Ten Network
Stream: FUBO (free trial)
Radio: Indiana Hoosier Sports Network, Sirius/Online: XM (135/195)
Indiana vs. Akron will take place on the Big Ten Network with Connor Onion (play-by-play), Adam Breneman (analyst) and Dannie Rodgers (sideline) on the call.
Indiana vs. Akron betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Sept. 23
Spread: Indiana (+16.5)
Over/under: 46.5
Moneyline: Indiana -800, Akron +550
2023 INDIANA SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 1 | OHIO STATE | L, 23-3
Sept. 8 | INDIANA STATE | W, 41-7
Sept. 16 | vs. Louisville @ Indianapolis, IN | L, 21-14
Sept. 23 | AKRON | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network | Memorial Stadium
Sept. 30 | @ Maryland | TBA | SECU Stadium
Oct. 14 | @ Michigan | TBA | Michigan Stadium
Oct. 21 | RUTGERS | Noon | Memorial Stadium
Oct. 28 | @ Penn State | TBA | Beaver Stadium
Nov. 4 | WISCONSIN | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 11 | @ Illinois | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 18 | MICHIGAN STATE | TBA | Memorial Stadium
Nov. 25 | @ Purdue | TBA | Ross-Ade Stadium
2023 AKRON SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern; Home games in CAPS
Sept. 1 | @ Temple | L, 24-21
Sept. 9 | MORGAN STATE | W, 24-21
Sept. 16 | @ Kentucky | L, 35-3
Sept. 23 | @ Indiana | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network | Memorial Stadium
Sept. 30 | BUFFALO | Noon
Oct. 7 | NORTHERN ILLINOIS | 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 | @ Central Michigan | TBA
Oct. 21 | @ Bowling Green | TBA
Nov. 1 | KENT STATE | 7 or 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8 | @ Miami (OH) | 7 or 7: 30 p.m.
Nov. 14 | @ Eastern Michigan | 7 p.m.
Nov. 24 | OHIO | Noon
