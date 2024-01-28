What channel is Indiana men's basketball vs. Iowa on?
Indiana basketball hasn't won in a while as it tries to rekindle its NCAA tournament hopes. The Hoosiers host Iowa − which owns an identical record − on Tuesday night.
The Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) have lost their last three games, two without big man Kel'el Ware (ankle). Free-throw shooting (63.4%), 3-point shooting (29.8%) and rebounding (cumulative -17) have been issues during this stretch.
IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.7 points, 40.6% on 3s, 6.2 rebounds); Ware (14.2 points, 41.7% 3s, 9.4 rebounds); Mackenzie Mgbako (10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.5 points, 3.8 assists). Mike Woodson is in his third season as coach.
Iowa (12-8, 4-5) won at last-place Michigan after losing two home games the previous week. Tony Perkins, the Lawrence North High School product, has emerged as the Hawkeyes' leader, averaging 22.7 points and 2.3 steals per game in that stretch. Iowa has made 86.5% of its free throws over that period.
Iowa team leaders: Ben Krikke (15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds); Tony Perkins (15.2 points, 4.2 assists, 1.8 steals); Payton Sandfort (14.5 points, 39.3% 3s, 6.9 rebounds); Owen Freeman (11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds). Fran McCaffery is in his 14th season as coach.
Iowa has beaten Indiana in four straight meetings, including on both home courts last season.
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa?
7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 385 and 975, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
