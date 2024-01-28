What channel is Indiana men's basketball vs. Iowa on?

Indiana basketball hasn't won in a while as it tries to rekindle its NCAA tournament hopes. The Hoosiers host Iowa − which owns an identical record − on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) have lost their last three games, two without big man Kel'el Ware (ankle). Free-throw shooting (63.4%), 3-point shooting (29.8%) and rebounding (cumulative -17) have been issues during this stretch.

IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.7 points, 40.6% on 3s, 6.2 rebounds); Ware (14.2 points, 41.7% 3s, 9.4 rebounds); Mackenzie Mgbako (10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.5 points, 3.8 assists). Mike Woodson is in his third season as coach.

Iowa (12-8, 4-5) won at last-place Michigan after losing two home games the previous week. Tony Perkins, the Lawrence North High School product, has emerged as the Hawkeyes' leader, averaging 22.7 points and 2.3 steals per game in that stretch. Iowa has made 86.5% of its free throws over that period.

Iowa team leaders: Ben Krikke (15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds); Tony Perkins (15.2 points, 4.2 assists, 1.8 steals); Payton Sandfort (14.5 points, 39.3% 3s, 6.9 rebounds); Owen Freeman (11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds). Fran McCaffery is in his 14th season as coach.

Iowa has beaten Indiana in four straight meetings, including on both home courts last season.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 385 and 975, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

