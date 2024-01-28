Advertisement

What channel is Indiana men's basketball vs. Iowa on?

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Indiana basketball hasn't won in a while as it tries to rekindle its NCAA tournament hopes. The Hoosiers host Iowa − which owns an identical record − on Tuesday night.

The Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) have lost their last three games, two without big man Kel'el Ware (ankle). Free-throw shooting (63.4%), 3-point shooting (29.8%) and rebounding (cumulative -17) have been issues during this stretch.

IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (16.7 points, 40.6% on 3s, 6.2 rebounds); Ware (14.2 points, 41.7% 3s, 9.4 rebounds); Mackenzie Mgbako (10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.5 points, 3.8 assists). Mike Woodson is in his third season as coach.

Iowa (12-8, 4-5) won at last-place Michigan after losing two home games the previous week. Tony Perkins, the Lawrence North High School product, has emerged as the Hawkeyes' leader, averaging 22.7 points and 2.3 steals per game in that stretch. Iowa has made 86.5% of its free throws over that period.

Iowa team leaders: Ben Krikke (15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds); Tony Perkins (15.2 points, 4.2 assists, 1.8 steals); Payton Sandfort (14.5 points, 39.3% 3s, 6.9 rebounds); Owen Freeman (11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds). Fran McCaffery is in his 14th season as coach.

Iowa has beaten Indiana in four straight meetings, including on both home courts last season.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa?

7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Iowa on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 385 and 975, Varsity Network, ESPN+FuboParamount+Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

W, 78-75

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

L, 104-76

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

L, 75-71

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

W, 69-68

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

W, 83-66

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

W, 100-87

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

L, 86-70

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

W, 71-65

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

L, 66-57

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

W, 74-62

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

L, 87-66

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

L, 91-79

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

L, 70-62

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

Noon, FS1

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

7 p.m., Peacock

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

Noon, BTN

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

