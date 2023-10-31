What channel is Indiana football on vs. Wisconsin? Injuries, odds for Big Ten matchup

The Indiana Hoosiers host the Wisconsin Badgers in Big Ten football action on Saturday.

IU (2-6, 0-5) tied nationally ranked Penn State in the fourth quarter before falling 33-24 last weekend. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby had his best game with three long touchdown passes. The Hoosiers are last in conference play in scoring defense (allowing 36.3 points), total defense (383.2 yards) and passing defense efficiency (159.6, with 12 TDs allowed).

Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) lost 24-10 to No. 3 Ohio State last weekend, but the Badgers remain tied with Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota for the West Division lead. The Badgers are last in conference action, allowing 172.4 rushing yards per game (4.6 per carry). Wisconsin quarterbacks have been sacked just 7 times in Big Ten play.

Wisconsin is watching the progress of running back Braelon Allen and kick returner Chiemere Dike, both of whom left last weekend's game with leg injuries. Braedyn Locke is filling for injured quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

When does Indiana play Wisconsin football?

Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is Indiana football vs. Wisconsin on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

IU football betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Wisconsin by 9.5 points

Over/under: 45.5 total points

Moneyline: Wisconsin -400, Indiana +300

Indiana players to watch

Averages in Big Ten play

Brendan Sorsby (53% completions, 581 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT); Donaven McCulley (15 catches, 15.2 yards per, 2 TDs); Duquece Carter (10 catches, 17.7 yards per, 1 TD); Christian Turner (4.1 yards per carry); Aaron Casey (7.8 tackles per game); Louis Moore (6.0 tackles per game); James Evans (48.7 yards per punt).

Wisconsin players to watch

Averages in Big Ten play

Braedyn Locke (49% completions, 527 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT); Braelon Allen leads the Big Ten in rushing (99.8 yards per game, 5.3 yards per carry, 4 TDs); Will Pauling (30 catches, 10 yards per); Bryson Green (13 catches, 14.4 yards per); Nathanial Vakos (8-of-10 field goals); Chimere Dike (21.6 yards per kickoff return, 9.3 per punt return); Hunter Wohler (8.8 tackles per game); Jack Chaney (7.0 tackles per game).

Indiana football weather

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 60 are forecast for Bloomington on Saturday.

Indiana football tickets

Indiana football news

Indiana football schedule

Wisconsin football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Buffalo W, 38-17 Sept. 9 at Washington State L, 31-22 Sept. 16 vs. Georgia Southern W, 35-14 Sept. 22 at Purdue W, 38-17 Oct. 7 vs. Rutgers W, 24-13 Oct. 14 vs. Iowa L, 15-6 Oct. 21 at Illinois W, 25-21 Oct. 28 vs. Ohio State L, 24-10 Nov. 4 at Indiana noon, BTN Nov. 11 vs. Northwestern 3:30 p.m., BTN Nov. 18 vs. Nebraska TBA, TBA Nov. 25 at Minnesota TBA, TBA

