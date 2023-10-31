What channel is Indiana football on vs. Wisconsin? Injuries, odds for Big Ten matchup
The Indiana Hoosiers host the Wisconsin Badgers in Big Ten football action on Saturday.
IU (2-6, 0-5) tied nationally ranked Penn State in the fourth quarter before falling 33-24 last weekend. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby had his best game with three long touchdown passes. The Hoosiers are last in conference play in scoring defense (allowing 36.3 points), total defense (383.2 yards) and passing defense efficiency (159.6, with 12 TDs allowed).
Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2) lost 24-10 to No. 3 Ohio State last weekend, but the Badgers remain tied with Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota for the West Division lead. The Badgers are last in conference action, allowing 172.4 rushing yards per game (4.6 per carry). Wisconsin quarterbacks have been sacked just 7 times in Big Ten play.
Wisconsin is watching the progress of running back Braelon Allen and kick returner Chiemere Dike, both of whom left last weekend's game with leg injuries. Braedyn Locke is filling for injured quarterback Tanner Mordecai.
When does Indiana play Wisconsin football?
Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is Indiana football vs. Wisconsin on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195 and 957, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
IU football betting odds
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Wisconsin by 9.5 points
Over/under: 45.5 total points
Moneyline: Wisconsin -400, Indiana +300
Indiana players to watch
Averages in Big Ten play
Brendan Sorsby (53% completions, 581 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT); Donaven McCulley (15 catches, 15.2 yards per, 2 TDs); Duquece Carter (10 catches, 17.7 yards per, 1 TD); Christian Turner (4.1 yards per carry); Aaron Casey (7.8 tackles per game); Louis Moore (6.0 tackles per game); James Evans (48.7 yards per punt).
Wisconsin players to watch
Averages in Big Ten play
Braedyn Locke (49% completions, 527 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT); Braelon Allen leads the Big Ten in rushing (99.8 yards per game, 5.3 yards per carry, 4 TDs); Will Pauling (30 catches, 10 yards per); Bryson Green (13 catches, 14.4 yards per); Nathanial Vakos (8-of-10 field goals); Chimere Dike (21.6 yards per kickoff return, 9.3 per punt return); Hunter Wohler (8.8 tackles per game); Jack Chaney (7.0 tackles per game).
Indiana football weather
Partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 60 are forecast for Bloomington on Saturday.
Indiana football tickets
Here is what's available at Memorial Stadium.
Indiana football news
Indiana football schedule
Sept. 2
vs. Ohio State
Sept. 8
vs. Indiana State
Sept. 16
vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)
Sept. 23
vs. Akron
Sept. 30
at Maryland
Oct. 14
at Michigan
Oct. 21
vs. Rutgers
Oct. 28
at Penn State
Nov. 4
vs. Wisconsin
noon, BTN
Nov. 11
at Illinois
TBA, TBA
Nov. 18
vs. Michigan State
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
at Purdue
TBA, TBA
Wisconsin football schedule
Sept. 2
vs. Buffalo
W, 38-17
Sept. 9
L, 31-22
Sept. 16
vs. Georgia Southern
W, 35-14
Sept. 22
at Purdue
W, 38-17
Oct. 7
vs. Rutgers
W, 24-13
Oct. 14
vs. Iowa
L, 15-6
Oct. 21
at Illinois
W, 25-21
Oct. 28
vs. Ohio State
L, 24-10
Nov. 4
at Indiana
noon, BTN
Nov. 11
vs. Northwestern
3:30 p.m., BTN
Nov. 18
vs. Nebraska
TBA, TBA
Nov. 25
at Minnesota
TBA, TBA
