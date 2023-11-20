Advertisement

What channel is Indiana football on vs. Purdue? TV, odds for Old Oaken Bucket

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
The Indiana Hoosiers visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday to complete their seasons battling for the Old Oaken Bucket.

IU (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Michigan State, which scored the go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes. Brendan Sorsby accounted for 251 yards of offense and the Hoosiers rushed for 210 yards.

Purdue (3-8, 2-6) lost at Northwestern without injured quarterback Hudson Card. Ryan Browne came off the bench and accounted for 189 yards of offense, but he threw 2 interceptions. Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed for 160 yards and a TD, and he had 38 receiving yards. Card's availability for this game is unclear.

Purdue vs. Indiana Big Ten football trends

In Big Ten games

Statistic

Indiana

Purdue

Scoring offense

18.9 points, 9th

21.6, 6th

Scoring defense

33.6, 14th

30.4, 13th

Yardage offense

306.0 yards, 8th

364.1, 4th

Yardage defense

409.6, 14th

374.8, 12th

Rushing offense

119.3, 9th

184.9, 1st

Rushing defense

145.8, 9th

144.5, 8th

Passing offense

186.8, 8th

179.3, 9th

Passing defense

263.9, 14th

230.3, 13th

Field goals

6-of-10, 13th

4-of-10, 14th

Sacks by

11, 14th

23, 2nd

What is the Old Oaken Bucket?

What could better represent Indiana in the 1920s than a bucket from a well? That's what alumni from IU and Purdue decided when creating this traveling trophy. A suitable bucket (actually, it was in great disrepair and needed to be refurbished) was found on a farm between the southern Indiana towns of Kent and Hanover.

A chain with links of "I" for IU and "P" for Purdue are added each year, signifying the game's winner.

Purdue beat IU 30-16 in 2022 and leads the series 76-42-6. The Boilermakers have won two in a row and four of the past five matchups.

Indiana football vs. Purdue start time

Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue football vs. Indiana on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis); Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195, 196, 957 and 958, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

IU-Purdue football betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Purdue by 2.5 points (Indiana is 6-5 against the spread; Purdue is 4-7 ATS)

Over/under: 50.5 total points (7 Indiana games have gone over, 4 under; 5 Purdue games have gone over, 5 under and 1 push)

Indiana players to watch

Season stats

Brendan Sorsby (57.3% completions, 1,356 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs; 4 rushing TDs); Donaven McCulley (40 catches, 13.1 yards per, 5 TDs); Jaylin Lucas (265 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 33 catches, 7.1 yards per, 2 TDs); Trent Howland (4.7 yards per carry, 2 TDs); Aaron Casey (98 tackles, 16 for a loss, 5.5 sacks); Louis Moore (77 tackles, 3 INTs); Lanell Carr Jr. (29 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 5 sacks); Phillip Dunnam (49 tackles, 3 INTs).

Purdue players to watch

Season stats

Devin Mockobee (769 rushing yards, 6 TDs); Tyrone Tracy Jr. (668 rushing yards, 8 TDs); Hudson Card (58.6% completions, 2,112 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs); Deion Burks (40 catches, 13.6 yards per, 7 TDs); T.J. Sheffield (32 catches, 11.9 yards per, 2 TDs); Sanoussi Kane (76 tackles, 6 for loss); Dillon Thieneman (98 tackles, 4 INTs); Nic Scourton (44 tackles, 13 for loss, 8 sacks); Kydran Jenkins (50 tackles, 14 loss, 7.5 sacks).

Indiana vs. Purdue football weather

Cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s are forecast for West Lafayette on Saturday.

Indiana football schedule

Sept. 2

vs. Ohio State

L, 23-3

Sept. 8

vs. Indiana State

W, 41-7

Sept. 16

vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)

L, 21-14

Sept. 23

vs. Akron

W, 29-27, 4 OT

Sept. 30

at Maryland

L, 44-17

Oct. 14

at Michigan

L, 52-7

Oct. 21

vs. Rutgers

L, 31-14

Oct. 28

at Penn State

L, 33-24

Nov. 4

vs. Wisconsin

W, 20-14

Nov. 11

at Illinois

L, 48-45, OT

Nov. 18

vs. Michigan State

L, 24-21

Nov. 25

at Purdue

Noon, BTN

Purdue football schedule

Sept. 2

vs. Fresno State

L, 39-35

Sept. 9

at Virginia Tech

W, 24-17

Sept. 16

vs. Syracuse

L, 35-20

Sept. 22

vs. Wisconsin

L, 38-17

Sept. 30

vs. Illinois

W, 44-19

Oct. 7

at Iowa

L, 20-14

Oct. 14

vs. Ohio State

L, 41-7

Oct. 28

at Nebraska

L, 31-14

Nov. 4

at Michigan

L, 41-13

Nov. 11

vs. Minnesota

W, 49-30

Nov. 18

vs. Northwestern

L, 23-15

Nov. 25

vs. Indiana

Noon, BTN

