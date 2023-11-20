What channel is Indiana football on vs. Purdue? TV, odds for Old Oaken Bucket
The Indiana Hoosiers visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday to complete their seasons battling for the Old Oaken Bucket.
IU (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Michigan State, which scored the go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes. Brendan Sorsby accounted for 251 yards of offense and the Hoosiers rushed for 210 yards.
Purdue (3-8, 2-6) lost at Northwestern without injured quarterback Hudson Card. Ryan Browne came off the bench and accounted for 189 yards of offense, but he threw 2 interceptions. Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed for 160 yards and a TD, and he had 38 receiving yards. Card's availability for this game is unclear.
Purdue vs. Indiana Big Ten football trends
In Big Ten games
Statistic
Indiana
Purdue
Scoring offense
18.9 points, 9th
21.6, 6th
Scoring defense
33.6, 14th
30.4, 13th
Yardage offense
306.0 yards, 8th
364.1, 4th
Yardage defense
409.6, 14th
374.8, 12th
Rushing offense
119.3, 9th
184.9, 1st
Rushing defense
145.8, 9th
144.5, 8th
Passing offense
186.8, 8th
179.3, 9th
Passing defense
263.9, 14th
230.3, 13th
Field goals
6-of-10, 13th
4-of-10, 14th
Sacks by
11, 14th
23, 2nd
What is the Old Oaken Bucket?
What could better represent Indiana in the 1920s than a bucket from a well? That's what alumni from IU and Purdue decided when creating this traveling trophy. A suitable bucket (actually, it was in great disrepair and needed to be refurbished) was found on a farm between the southern Indiana towns of Kent and Hanover.
A chain with links of "I" for IU and "P" for Purdue are added each year, signifying the game's winner.
Purdue beat IU 30-16 in 2022 and leads the series 76-42-6. The Boilermakers have won two in a row and four of the past five matchups.
Indiana football vs. Purdue start time
Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.
What channel is Purdue football vs. Indiana on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis); Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195, 196, 957 and 958, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
IU-Purdue football betting odds
Via BetMGM
Favorite: Purdue by 2.5 points (Indiana is 6-5 against the spread; Purdue is 4-7 ATS)
Over/under: 50.5 total points (7 Indiana games have gone over, 4 under; 5 Purdue games have gone over, 5 under and 1 push)
Indiana players to watch
Season stats
Brendan Sorsby (57.3% completions, 1,356 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs; 4 rushing TDs); Donaven McCulley (40 catches, 13.1 yards per, 5 TDs); Jaylin Lucas (265 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 33 catches, 7.1 yards per, 2 TDs); Trent Howland (4.7 yards per carry, 2 TDs); Aaron Casey (98 tackles, 16 for a loss, 5.5 sacks); Louis Moore (77 tackles, 3 INTs); Lanell Carr Jr. (29 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 5 sacks); Phillip Dunnam (49 tackles, 3 INTs).
Purdue players to watch
Season stats
Devin Mockobee (769 rushing yards, 6 TDs); Tyrone Tracy Jr. (668 rushing yards, 8 TDs); Hudson Card (58.6% completions, 2,112 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs); Deion Burks (40 catches, 13.6 yards per, 7 TDs); T.J. Sheffield (32 catches, 11.9 yards per, 2 TDs); Sanoussi Kane (76 tackles, 6 for loss); Dillon Thieneman (98 tackles, 4 INTs); Nic Scourton (44 tackles, 13 for loss, 8 sacks); Kydran Jenkins (50 tackles, 14 loss, 7.5 sacks).
Indiana vs. Purdue football weather
Cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s are forecast for West Lafayette on Saturday.
Indiana football schedule
Sept. 2
vs. Ohio State
Sept. 8
vs. Indiana State
Sept. 16
vs. Louisville (Lucas Oil Stadium)
Sept. 23
vs. Akron
Sept. 30
at Maryland
Oct. 14
at Michigan
Oct. 21
vs. Rutgers
Oct. 28
at Penn State
Nov. 4
vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 11
at Illinois
Nov. 18
vs. Michigan State
Nov. 25
at Purdue
Noon, BTN
Purdue football schedule
Sept. 2
vs. Fresno State
Sept. 9
at Virginia Tech
Sept. 16
vs. Syracuse
Sept. 22
vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 30
vs. Illinois
Oct. 7
at Iowa
Oct. 14
vs. Ohio State
Oct. 28
at Nebraska
Nov. 4
at Michigan
Nov. 11
vs. Minnesota
Nov. 18
vs. Northwestern
Nov. 25
vs. Indiana
Noon, BTN
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana vs. Purdue football odds in Old Oaken Bucket game