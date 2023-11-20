What channel is Indiana football on vs. Purdue? TV, odds for Old Oaken Bucket

The Indiana Hoosiers visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday to complete their seasons battling for the Old Oaken Bucket.

IU (3-8, 1-7 Big Ten) is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Michigan State, which scored the go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes. Brendan Sorsby accounted for 251 yards of offense and the Hoosiers rushed for 210 yards.

Purdue (3-8, 2-6) lost at Northwestern without injured quarterback Hudson Card. Ryan Browne came off the bench and accounted for 189 yards of offense, but he threw 2 interceptions. Tyrone Tracy Jr. rushed for 160 yards and a TD, and he had 38 receiving yards. Card's availability for this game is unclear.

Purdue vs. Indiana Big Ten football trends

In Big Ten games

Statistic Indiana Purdue Scoring offense 18.9 points, 9th 21.6, 6th Scoring defense 33.6, 14th 30.4, 13th Yardage offense 306.0 yards, 8th 364.1, 4th Yardage defense 409.6, 14th 374.8, 12th Rushing offense 119.3, 9th 184.9, 1st Rushing defense 145.8, 9th 144.5, 8th Passing offense 186.8, 8th 179.3, 9th Passing defense 263.9, 14th 230.3, 13th Field goals 6-of-10, 13th 4-of-10, 14th Sacks by 11, 14th 23, 2nd

What is the Old Oaken Bucket?

What could better represent Indiana in the 1920s than a bucket from a well? That's what alumni from IU and Purdue decided when creating this traveling trophy. A suitable bucket (actually, it was in great disrepair and needed to be refurbished) was found on a farm between the southern Indiana towns of Kent and Hanover.

A chain with links of "I" for IU and "P" for Purdue are added each year, signifying the game's winner.

Purdue beat IU 30-16 in 2022 and leads the series 76-42-6. The Boilermakers have won two in a row and four of the past five matchups.

Indiana football vs. Purdue start time

Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

What channel is Purdue football vs. Indiana on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis); Purdue Sports Network (96.5 FM in Lafayette, 1260 AM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 195, 196, 957 and 958, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

IU-Purdue football betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Purdue by 2.5 points (Indiana is 6-5 against the spread; Purdue is 4-7 ATS)

Over/under: 50.5 total points (7 Indiana games have gone over, 4 under; 5 Purdue games have gone over, 5 under and 1 push)

Indiana players to watch

Season stats

Brendan Sorsby (57.3% completions, 1,356 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs; 4 rushing TDs); Donaven McCulley (40 catches, 13.1 yards per, 5 TDs); Jaylin Lucas (265 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 33 catches, 7.1 yards per, 2 TDs); Trent Howland (4.7 yards per carry, 2 TDs); Aaron Casey (98 tackles, 16 for a loss, 5.5 sacks); Louis Moore (77 tackles, 3 INTs); Lanell Carr Jr. (29 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 5 sacks); Phillip Dunnam (49 tackles, 3 INTs).

Purdue players to watch

Season stats

Devin Mockobee (769 rushing yards, 6 TDs); Tyrone Tracy Jr. (668 rushing yards, 8 TDs); Hudson Card (58.6% completions, 2,112 yards, 12 TDs, 8 INTs); Deion Burks (40 catches, 13.6 yards per, 7 TDs); T.J. Sheffield (32 catches, 11.9 yards per, 2 TDs); Sanoussi Kane (76 tackles, 6 for loss); Dillon Thieneman (98 tackles, 4 INTs); Nic Scourton (44 tackles, 13 for loss, 8 sacks); Kydran Jenkins (50 tackles, 14 loss, 7.5 sacks).

Indiana vs. Purdue football weather

Cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s are forecast for West Lafayette on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana vs. Purdue football odds in Old Oaken Bucket game