What channel is Indiana football on vs. Michigan State? TV, odds for Old Brass Spittoon game

The Indiana Hoosiers host Michigan State in Big Ten football action on Saturday with the Old Brass Spittoon on the line.

IU (3-7, 1-6) was eliminated from bowl eligibility in an overtime loss to Illinois. The Hoosiers' offense popped behind QB Brendan Sorsby, but the defense faltered, allowing Illini QB John Paddock 507 passing yards in his first start of the season.

Michigan State (3-7, 1-6) fell to No. 1 Ohio State (College Football Playoff), as expected. MSU has the Big Ten's most anemic offense (12.0 points per game in conference games), but IU trails the conference defensively (allowing 35.0 points and 417.4 yards).

What is the Old Brass Spittoon?

The Old Brass Spittoon carries more historical value in Michigan. It is believed to have come from an early trading post there and is around 200 years old.

MSU's student council suggested using it for the football rivalry in 1950, and IU's student senate agreed.

Indiana beat Michigan State 39-31 in overtime in 2022. The road team has won the past three matchups and MSU holds a 50-17-2 all-time edge.

Indiana football start time

Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is Indiana football vs. Michigan State on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 201 and 964, TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

IU football betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Indiana by 4.5 points (IU is 6-4 against the spread, covering its last 3 games; MSU is 4-6 ATS)

Over/under: 47.5 total points (7 IU games have gone over; 5 MSU games have gone over)

Moneyline: Michigan State +165, Indiana -200

Indiana players to watch

Season stats

Brendan Sorsby (57.6% completions, 1,164 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INT); Donaven McCulley (40 catches, 13.1 yards per, 5 TDs); Jaylin Lucas (265 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 33 catches, 7.1 yards per, 2 TDs); Trent Howland (4.9 yards per carry, 1 TD); Aaron Casey (86 tackles, 14.5 for a loss, 5.5 sacks); Louis Moore (64 tackles, 3 INTs); Phillip Dunnam (48 tackles, 3 INTs).

Michigan State players to watch

Season stats

Nate Carter (711 rushing yards, 4.3 per carry, 4 TDs); Katin Houser (57.1% completions, 766 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs); Montore Foster Jr. (34 catches, 13.1 yards per, 2 TDs); Cal Haladay (74 tackles, 5 for loss, 1 INT); Aaron Brule (51 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 4 sacks).

Indiana football weather

Sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Bloomington on Saturday.

Indiana football schedule

Michigan State football schedule

Sept. 1 vs. Central Michigan W, 31-7 Sept. 8 vs. Richmond W, 45-14 Sept. 16 vs. Washington L, 41-7 Sept. 23 vs. Maryland L, 31-9 Sept. 30 at Iowa L, 26-16 Oct. 14 at Rutgers L, 27-24 Oct. 21 vs. Michigan L, 49-0 Oct. 28 at Minnesota L, 27-12 Nov. 4 vs. Nebraska W, 20-17 Nov. 11 at Ohio State L, 38-3 Nov. 18 at Indiana Noon, BTN Nov. 24 (Fri.) vs. Penn State at Detroit 7:30 p.m., NBC

Indiana football tickets

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana vs. Michigan State football odds for Old Brass Spittoon game