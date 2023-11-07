What channel is Indiana football on vs. Illinois? Injuries, odds for Big Ten matchup

The Indiana Hoosiers visit Illinois in Big Ten football action on Saturday.

IU (3-6, 1-5) is coming off a 20-14 victory over Wisconsin in which the Hoosiers' Aaron Casey earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors. IU's offense remains in the bottom 10 nationally (16 points per game, 279.3 yards, 66.7% red zone scoring.

Illinois (4-5, 2-4) are coming off a 1-point win over Minnesota in which backup quarterback John Paddock relieved an injured Luke Altmyer and led a last-minute touchdown drive. Isaiah Williams (13 catches for 131 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner) is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Running back Kaden Feagin (148 yards of total offense, including a 54-yard TD catch) is the Freshman of the Week.

The Illini have trouble protecting quarterback Altmyer (sacked on 11.1% of his dropbacks, No. 120 in the nation), who has thrown 10 interceptions. Illinois is -0.7 turnovers per game (No. 114) and commits 6.4 penalties for 60.8 yards per game (No. 110).

When does Indiana play Illinois football?

Noon ET Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

What channel is Indiana football vs. Illinois on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: TuneIn, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

IU football betting odds

Via BetMGM

Favorite: Illinois by 6 points (Illinois is 2-7 against the spread; IU is 5-4 ATS, covering the past two weeks)

Over/under: 43.5 total points (Illinois games have gone over four times, including their past two; six Indiana games have gone over, but last week's did not)

Moneyline: Illinois -275, Indiana +210

Indiana players to watch

Season stats

Brendan Sorsby (55.4% completions, 875 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT); Donaven McCulley (29 catches, 13.3 yards per, 3 TDs); Jaylin Lucas (257 rushing yards, 2 TDs; 32 catches, 7.0 yards per, 2 TDs); Christian Turner (4.4 yards per carry, 2 TDs); Aaron Casey (78 tackles, 13.5 for a loss); Louis Moore (54 tackles, 2 INTs); Phillip Dunnam (47 tackles, 3 INTs).

Illinois players to watch

Season stats

Kaden Feagin (418 rushing yards, 2 TDs); Luke Altmyer (64.8% completions, 1,883 yards, 13 TDs, 10 INTs; 282 rushing yards, 3 TDs); Isaiah Williams (59 catches, 11.8 yards per, 3 TDs); Pat Bryant (31 catches, 12.4 yards per, 5 TDs); Dylan Rosiek (54 tackles, 4 for a loss); Miles Scott (51 tackles).

Indiana football weather

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Champaign on Saturday.

Indiana football news

Man down: WR Cam Camper will miss the rest of the season

Indiana football schedule

Illinois football schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Toledo W, 30-28 Sept. 8 at Kansas L, 34-23 Sept. 16 vs. Penn State L, 30-13 Sept. 23 vs. Florida Atlantic W, 23-17 Sept. 30 at Purdue L, 44-19 Oct. 6 vs. Nebraska L, 20-7 Oct. 14 at Maryland W, 27-24 Oct. 21 vs. Wisconsin L, 25-21 Nov. 4 at Minnesota W, 27-26 Nov. 11 vs. Indiana Noon, BTN Nov. 18 at Iowa TBA, TBA Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA, TBA

