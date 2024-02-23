What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Penn State on? Start time, TV, stats, schedule

Indiana basketball hopes to get back on track on the road against Penn State in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (14-12, 6-9) have lost three in a row and four of five as they sit in 11th place in the conference standings. After a loss to Nebraska, coach Mike Woodson addressed his future with the program by saying he's "not going anywhere anytime soon."

Indiana team leaders: Reneau (15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (15.0 points, 43.3% 3-pointers, 9.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocked shots); Mackenzie Mgbako (11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.8 points, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals).

Penn State (13-14, 7-9) has struggled on the road (2-10) but has an 11-4 record at the Bryce Jordan Center. One of those two wins away from their home court came in Bloomington when the Nittany Lions beat the Hoosiers 85-71 on Feb. 3.

Penn State team leaders: Kanye Clary (16.7 points, 37.7% 3-pointers); Ace Baldwin Jr. (13.9 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 steals); Qudus Wahab (9.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks); Nick Kern (8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds), Zach Hicks (8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds).

Indiana basketball NET rankings

From the NCAA as of Feb. 22

∎ Penn State, 97

∎ Indiana, 105

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Penn State?

Noon ET Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Penn State on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

IU basketball news

Indiana basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Penn State: start time, TV, stats, schedule