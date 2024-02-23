What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Penn State on? Start time, TV, stats, schedule
Indiana basketball hopes to get back on track on the road against Penn State in Big Ten action.
The Hoosiers (14-12, 6-9) have lost three in a row and four of five as they sit in 11th place in the conference standings. After a loss to Nebraska, coach Mike Woodson addressed his future with the program by saying he's "not going anywhere anytime soon."
Indiana team leaders: Reneau (15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (15.0 points, 43.3% 3-pointers, 9.5 rebounds, 1.7 blocked shots); Mackenzie Mgbako (11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.8 points, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals).
Penn State (13-14, 7-9) has struggled on the road (2-10) but has an 11-4 record at the Bryce Jordan Center. One of those two wins away from their home court came in Bloomington when the Nittany Lions beat the Hoosiers 85-71 on Feb. 3.
Penn State team leaders: Kanye Clary (16.7 points, 37.7% 3-pointers); Ace Baldwin Jr. (13.9 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 steals); Qudus Wahab (9.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocks); Nick Kern (8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds), Zach Hicks (8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds).
Indiana basketball NET rankings
From the NCAA as of Feb. 22
∎ Penn State, 97
∎ Indiana, 105
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Penn State?
Noon ET Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.
What channel is IU basketball vs. Penn State on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
