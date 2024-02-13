What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern on? Start time, TV,
Indiana basketball is treading water in the Big Ten standings, while Northwestern is trying to move into second place.
The Hoosiers (14-10, 6-7) failed to challenge Purdue last weekend as they continued to alternate wins and losses. Without a late-season surge, IU won't make the NCAA tournament. The Hoosiers struggle from the free-throw line (66.4%, 328th in the nation) and with 3-point shooting (32.8% accuracy, 223rd, on 15.5 attempts per game, 353rd).
Indiana team leaders: Malik Reneau (16.0 points, 6.1 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (14.6 points, 44.8% 3-pointers, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocked shots); Trey Galloway (11.1 points, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals); Mackenzie Mgbako (10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds).
Northwestern (17-7, 8-5) visits Rutgers, which has won three straight games, on Thursday. The Wildcats posted home victories over Nebraska and Penn State last week. Northwestern is among the nation's worst-rebounding teams (30.9 per game, 341st) but among the best at taking care of the ball (1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio, 9.1 turnovers per game, both top 10) and 3-point shooting (39.5%).
Northwestern team leaders: Boo Buie (18.8 points, 40.3% 3-pointers, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals); Brooks Barnhizer (14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals); Ryan Langborn (12.0 points, 40.2% 3s, 1.2 steals); Ty Berry (11.6 points, 43.3% 3s, 1.3 steals).
Northwestern has won three straight in the series, including two meetings last season.
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern?
3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern on?
TV: FS1
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
