What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern on? Start time, TV,

Indiana basketball is treading water in the Big Ten standings, while Northwestern is trying to move into second place.

The Hoosiers (14-10, 6-7) failed to challenge Purdue last weekend as they continued to alternate wins and losses. Without a late-season surge, IU won't make the NCAA tournament. The Hoosiers struggle from the free-throw line (66.4%, 328th in the nation) and with 3-point shooting (32.8% accuracy, 223rd, on 15.5 attempts per game, 353rd).

Indiana team leaders: Malik Reneau (16.0 points, 6.1 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (14.6 points, 44.8% 3-pointers, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocked shots); Trey Galloway (11.1 points, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals); Mackenzie Mgbako (10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds).

Northwestern (17-7, 8-5) visits Rutgers, which has won three straight games, on Thursday. The Wildcats posted home victories over Nebraska and Penn State last week. Northwestern is among the nation's worst-rebounding teams (30.9 per game, 341st) but among the best at taking care of the ball (1.7 assist-to-turnover ratio, 9.1 turnovers per game, both top 10) and 3-point shooting (39.5%).

Northwestern team leaders: Boo Buie (18.8 points, 40.3% 3-pointers, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals); Brooks Barnhizer (14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals); Ryan Langborn (12.0 points, 40.2% 3s, 1.2 steals); Ty Berry (11.6 points, 43.3% 3s, 1.3 steals).

Northwestern has won three straight in the series, including two meetings last season.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern?

3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Northwestern: start time, TV, storylines