What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska on? Start time, TV
Indiana basketball keeps searching for answers as Nebraska visits in Big Ten action.
The Hoosiers (14-11, 6-8) have lost two in a row and three of four as they have fallen into the lower half of the conference standings. In a strange trend, Malik Reneau ― who has been their best player in stretches this season ― has fouled out of four of their past six games.
Indiana team leaders: Reneau (15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (15.0 points, 43.3% 3-pointers, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocked shots); Mackenzie Mgbako (11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.9 points, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals).
Nebraska (18-8, 8-7) loves its home court and has little use for the road. The Cornhuskers are 16-1 in Lincoln (the loss to Creighton) and 1-7 elsewhere (the win over Kansas State). They have won two in a row, at home (of course) over Michigan and Penn State.
Nebraska team leaders: Keisei Tominaga (14.1 points, 37.6% 3-pointers); Reink Mast (13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists); Brice Williams (12.6 points, 38.5% 3s, 5.7 rebounds); Juwan Gary (11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals), C.J. Wilcher (8.7 points, 43.3% 3s, 93.8% FTs).
Nebraska beat IU 86-70 in Lincoln on Jan. 3 as Tominaga scored 28 points. The Cornhuskers broke out after a tight first 10 minutes and weren't threatened in the second half.
Indiana basketball NET rankings
From the NCAA as of Feb. 18
∎ Nebraska, 49
∎ Indiana, 101
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska?
8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
