What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska on? Start time, TV

Indiana basketball keeps searching for answers as Nebraska visits in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (14-11, 6-8) have lost two in a row and three of four as they have fallen into the lower half of the conference standings. In a strange trend, Malik Reneau ― who has been their best player in stretches this season ― has fouled out of four of their past six games.

Indiana team leaders: Reneau (15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (15.0 points, 43.3% 3-pointers, 9.4 rebounds, 1.6 blocked shots); Mackenzie Mgbako (11.3 points, 4.1 rebounds); Trey Galloway (10.9 points, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals).

Nebraska (18-8, 8-7) loves its home court and has little use for the road. The Cornhuskers are 16-1 in Lincoln (the loss to Creighton) and 1-7 elsewhere (the win over Kansas State). They have won two in a row, at home (of course) over Michigan and Penn State.

Nebraska team leaders: Keisei Tominaga (14.1 points, 37.6% 3-pointers); Reink Mast (13.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists); Brice Williams (12.6 points, 38.5% 3s, 5.7 rebounds); Juwan Gary (11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 steals), C.J. Wilcher (8.7 points, 43.3% 3s, 93.8% FTs).

Nebraska beat IU 86-70 in Lincoln on Jan. 3 as Tominaga scored 28 points. The Cornhuskers broke out after a tight first 10 minutes and weren't threatened in the second half.

Indiana basketball NET rankings

From the NCAA as of Feb. 18

∎ Nebraska, 49

∎ Indiana, 101

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska?

8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball schedule

