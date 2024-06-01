What channel is Indiana baseball vs Tennessee on today in the NCAA tournament?

Indiana baseball will play the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history when it takes on Tennessee in the Knoxville Regional on Saturday night.

The Hoosiers (33-24-1) advanced through to the winners bracket with a 10-4 win over a Southern Miss team that only had one other loss in the entire month of May. They knocked talented starting pitcher Billy Oldham out of the game in the fourth inning as they unloaded for 17 hits with everyone in the starting lineup recording at least one hit.

Tennessee unloaded for three home runs in a 9-3 win over Northern Kentucky in front of their home crowd. The Volunteers won the SEC tournament this season by beating defending national champion LSU in the finals.

What time is Indiana-Tennessee game in NCAA baseball tournament on today?

When: 6:06 p.m. Saturday, June 1

Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

The first pitch between Indiana and Tennessee in the NCAA baseball tournament is at 6:06 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 from Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Hoosiers will be the home team in the game after advancing through to the winners bracket with a 10-4 win over Southern Miss on Friday.

How can I watch Indiana baseball today vs. Tennessee in NCAA tournament?

NCAA Knoxville Regional schedule

Game 1 : Indiana 10, Southern Miss 4

Game 2: Tennessee 9, Northern Kentucky 3

Game 3: Southern Miss vs. Northern Kentucky, 12 p.m. Saturday, TV TBD

Game 4: Tennessee vs. Indiana, 6:06 p.m. Saturday, TV TBD

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 12 p.m. Sunday, TV TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday, TV TBD

Game 7: If necessary (Monday)

