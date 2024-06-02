What channel is Indiana baseball vs Southern Miss on today in the NCAA tournament?

Indiana baseball faces an elimination game on Sunday in the NCAA tournament when it takes on Southern Miss.

The Hoosiers (33-25-1) dropped into the losers bracket of the Knoxville Regional after falling 12-6 to No. 1 seed Tennessee on Saturday night in a game that lasted just shy of four hours. They have a quick turnaround to get ready for a rematch of the opening game of the regionals against the Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss (42-19) stayed alive by eliminating Northern Kentucky in the early game on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, streaming info and the full regional schedule:

What time is Indiana-Southern Miss game in NCAA baseball tournament on today?

When: 12 p.m. Sunday, June 2

Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

The first pitch between Indiana and Southern Miss in the NCAA baseball tournament is at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 from Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The rematch will be an elimination game with the winner advancing to the regional finals to face Tennessee.

How can I watch Indiana baseball today vs. Southern Miss in NCAA tournament?

NCAA Knoxville Regional schedule

Game 1 : Indiana 10, Southern Miss 4

Game 2: Tennessee 9, Northern Kentucky 3

Game 3: Southern Miss 6, Northern Kentucky 0

Game 4: Tennessee 12, Indiana 6

Game 5: Southern Miss vs. Indiana, 12 p.m. Sunday, ESPN+

Game 6: Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday, TV TBD

Game 7: If necessary (Monday)

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

