What channel is Illinois vs. Wisconsin on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 8 football game

Wisconsin is headed to Champaign, Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini in a critical Big Ten West matchup in Week 8.

Illinois (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) enter Saturday's game with some momentum after taking down previously one-loss Maryland 27-24 in Week 8 to get to within one game of .500. Luke Altmyer passed for 206 yards and two interceptions to one touchdown while freshman running back Kaden Feagin rushed for 84 yards and another score. But it was kicker Caleb Griffin's game-winning field goal from 43 yards out that sealed the road victory for Bret Bielema and Co.

Illinois needs to win three of its five remaining games to get to bowl eligibility, and a win over the Badgers (4-2, 2-1) would help put them in prime position for the stretch run. Wisconsin is coming off a tough loss to Iowa last week where their offense sputtered tremendously as quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch this Big Ten West showdown:

What channel is Illinois vs. Wisconsin on today?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Illinois vs. Wisconsin will air live on Fox Sports 1. Fans can stream the game on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. Another option is Fubo, which offers a free trial.

What time does Illinois vs. Wisconsin start?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Illinois vs. Wisconsin is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Illinois vs. Wisconsin odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday Oct. 19

Spread: Wisconsin (-2.5)

Over/under: 40.5

Moneyline: Wisconsin -135 | Illinois +110

Illinois football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Illinois 30, Toledo 28 Friday, Sept. 8 Kansas 34, Illinois 23 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 7 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Illinois 23, FAU 17 Saturday, Sept. 30 Purdue 44, Illinois 19* Friday, Oct. 6 Nebraska 20, Illinois 7* Saturday, Oct. 14 Illinois 27, Maryland 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 23 Iowa* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**

Wisconsin football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Washington State 31, Wisconsin 22 Saturday, Sept. 16 Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14 Friday, Sept. 22 Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6* Saturday, Oct. 21 at Illinois* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 3 Ohio State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Minnesota* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**

