What channel is Illinois vs UConn basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for Elite Eight game

Illinois basketball held off a late rally by Iowa State on Thursday, despite star Terrence Shannon Jr. facing foul trouble in the second half.

The Fighting Illini defeated the Cyclones 72-69, even as 2 seed Iowa State outscored 3 seed Illinois by seven points and whittled down a 13-point lead down to two points in the second half. Shannon finished with 29 points in just 22 minutes of play on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. Coleman Hawkins (12 points) was the only other player in double-figures for the Fighting Illini in the victory. Illinois (29-8) is 19-6 since January.

The Fighting Illini will have a tough challenge with No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion UConn (34-3) in the Elite Eight matchup at TD Garden in Boston. The Huskies — coming off a dominant 82-52 victory over San Diego State on Thursday — have won 10 straight games, a stretch that includes at least eight by double figures.

The Fighting Illini are 1-2 against Connecticut all time. But the teams have not played each other since the 1994-95 college basketball season, when the Huskies beat Illinois 71-56 in Storrs, Connecticut.

Here's what you need to know to watch Illinois vs. UConn in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, including time, TV channel, streaming info, betting odds and more:

What channel is Illinois vs. UConn today?

TV channel: TBS/truTV

Stream: March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Illinois will play UConn in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on TBS and truTV. The game can also be streamed for free on the March Madness Live app, or on Sling TV, which carries select NCAA Tournament games. Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst) and Andy Katz (sideline reporter) will call the Fighting Illini game vs. the Huskies.

Illinois vs. UConn start time

Date: Saturday, March 30

Time: 5:09 p.m. CT

Illinois and UConn will tip off at 5:09 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 30 at TD Garden in Boston.

Illinois vs. UConn betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, March 29.

Spread: UConn (-8.5)

Over/under: 155.5

Moneyline: Connecticut -450 | Illinois +333

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Illinois' five most recent games. For the Illini's full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 16 Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 (Big Ten Tournament) Sunday, March 17 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 (Big Ten Tournament) Thursday, March 21 (3) Illinois 85, (14) Morehead State 69 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 (3) Illinois 89, (11) Dusquesne 63 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 (3) Illinois 72, (2) Iowa State 69 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 30 vs. (1) UConn (NCAA Tournament)

UConn basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Connecticut's five most recent games. For the Huskies' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Friday, March 15 Connecticut 95, St. John's 90 (Big East Tournament) Saturday, March 16 Connecticut 73, Marquette 57 (Big East Tournament) Friday, March 22 (1) Connecticut 91, (16) Stetson 52 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 (1) Connecticut 75, (9) Northwestern 58 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 (1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 30 vs. (3) Illinois (NCAA Tournament)

