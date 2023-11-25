What channel is Illinois vs. Northwestern today? Time, TV schedule for Illini's Week 13 game

Illinois (5-6, 3-5 in Big Ten Play) has a lot on the line for Rivalry Week against Northwestern as the Fighting Illini fight for bowl eligibility in Champaign.

After a 48-point outburst against Indiana, the Fighting Illini found themselves stifled by Iowa last week in a 15-13 loss, ending a streak of back-to-back wins. Northwestern (6-5, 4-4) has already earned bowl eligibility under first-year coach David Braun, who has a strong case for Big Ten Coach of the Year. The Wildcats enter Rivalry Week with two straight games against Wisconsin and Purdue.

Illinois is looking to make a second straight bowl game after playing in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year, whereas Northwestern is seeking its first bowl berth since 2020, when the Wildcats won the Citrus Bowl.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Illinois vs. Northwestern today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Illinois vs. Northwestern will air on the Big Ten Network from Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Streaming options for the game include the Fox app, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Illinois vs. Northwestern start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Fighting Illini and Wildcats' game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT from Memorial Stadium.

Illinois vs. Northwestern betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Illinois (-5.5)

Over/under : 48 points

Moneyline: Illinois (-225) | Northwestern (+180)

Illinois football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Illinois 30, Toledo 28 Friday, Sept. 8 Kansas 34, Illinois 23 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 7 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Illinois 23, FAU 17 Saturday, Sept. 30 Purdue 44, Illinois 19* Friday, Oct. 6 Nebraska 20, Illinois 7* Saturday, Oct. 14 Illinois 27, Maryland 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 Wisconsin 25, Illinois 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Illinois 27, Minnesota 26* Saturday, Nov. 11 Illinois 48, Indiana 45 (OT)* Saturday, Nov. 18 No. 16 Iowa 15, Illinois 13* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern*

Northwestern football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Sept. 9 Northwestern 38, UTEP 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 20 Duke 38, Northwestern 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Northwestern 37, Minnesota 34 (OT)* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 7 Penn State 41, Northwestern 13* Saturday, Oct. 7 Northwestern 23, Howard 20 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Nebraska 17, Northwestern 9* Saturday, Oct. 28 Northwestern 33, Maryland 27* Saturday, Nov. 4 Iowa 10, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Nov. 11 Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 Northwestern 23, Purdue 15* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Illinois*

