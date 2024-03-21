What channel is Illinois vs Morehead State on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

After winning the Big Ten Tournament championship over the weekend, the Illinois basketball team has bigger prizes and accomplishments in mind.

The process of achieving them begins Thursday, when the Fighting Illini face Morehead State in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.

Coach Brad Underwood’s team enters March Madness with a 26-8 record and victories in 12 of its past 15 games, helping it earn a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament. That stretch was capped off last week in the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis, where the Illini won three games in three days, including a 93-87 victory in the conference championship game against Wisconsin. In those three contests, Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 102 total points, one shy of the tournament record.

It was the fourth all-time Big Ten Tournament championship for Illinois, which won the event just three years earlier. That year, it earned a No. 1 seed to the NCAA Tournament before being upset by Loyola Chicago in the second round.

This year’s Illini team will look to avoid a similar fate, a task that starts Thursday against Morehead State. The No. 14 seed Eagles enter the matchup with a 26-8 record after winning the Ohio Valley Conference championship. It’s Morehead State’s ninth all-time NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2021. Its last victory in the Big Dance came in 2011, when a team led by future NBA first-round draft pick Kenneth Faried upset No. 4 seed Louisville 62-61.

The winner of the matchup will take on the winner of the game between No. 6 seed BYU and No. 11 seed Duquesne. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Illinois vs. Morehead State today?

TV channel : truTV

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

The Illini and Eagles will face off in a game broadcast on truTV. Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Deb Antonelli (analyst) and Avery Johnson (analyst) will be on the call, with AJ Ross serving as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include the NCAA March Madness Live app, which is showing every NCAA Tournament game for free, and Sling TV, which carries all tournament games on a Warner Bros. Discovery network: TBS, TNT and truTV.

Illinois vs. Morehead State start time

Date : Thursday, March 21

Time: 2:10 p.m. CT

Illinois and Morehead State will tip off at 2:10 p.m. CT from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, though that time could be pushed back depending on how long the game preceding it at the venue — Duquesne vs. BYU — runs.

Illinois vs. Morehead State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, March 18, 2024

Spread : Illinois (-12.5)

Over/under : 147.5 points

Moneyline: Illinois -900, Morehead State +575

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the results of Illinois' last five games. For its full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Tuesday, March 5 Purdue 77, Illinois 71 Sunday, March 10 Illinois 73, Iowa 61 Friday, March 15 Illinois 77, Ohio State 74 (Big Ten Tournament) Saturday, March 16 Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 (Big Ten Tournament) Sunday, March 17 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 (Big Ten Tournament) Thursday, March 21 vs. Morehead State (NCAA Tournament)

Morehead State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the results of Morehead State's last five games. For its full schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Thursday, Feb. 29 Morehead State 72, Southeast Missouri 50 Saturday, March 2 Morehead State 67, Lindenwood 49 Thursday, March 7 Morehead State 78, Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (OVC Tournament) Friday, March 8 Morehead State 84, UT Martin 78 (OVC Tournament) Saturday, March 9 Morehead State 69, Little Rock 55 (OVC Tournament) Thursday, March 21 vs. Illinois (NCAA Tournament)

