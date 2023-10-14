What channel is Illinois vs. Maryland on today? Time, TV schedule for Illini-Terrapins game

It's shaping up to be a frustrating season in Champaign, and life isn't getting any easier.

The Illinois Fighting Illini are coming off a pair of losses to Purdue and Nebraska, and are still looking for their first Big Ten win of the season. Now 2-4 (0-3 in Big Ten play) on the year, Bret Bielema and the Illini must win four of their last six games to be eligible for a bowl game for the second straight year under.

That task isn't going to get off to an easy start. Illinois will play Maryland on Saturday, with the Terrapins looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season at the hands of No. 3 Ohio State. Maryland has had an impressive year to date, so Illinois will hope to play spoiler against what has been a very good team so far in 2023.

After last week's loss against Nebraska, Illinois will try to get back its normal game: Quarterback Luke Altmyer threw 47 times against the Cornhuskers for only 289 yards while the running game was completely bottled up for 21 yards. The Illini will have to establish the run early and often against Maryland.

Here's how to watch Illinois play Maryland on Saturday, including time, TV and streaming information and more:

What channel is Illinois vs. Maryland on today?

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

Illinois vs. Maryland will air live on NBC. Fans can also stream the game on Peacock, or via Fubo (which offers a free trial).

Illinois vs. Maryland start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Illinois vs. Maryland is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m CT on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Illinois vs. Maryland betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Oct. 11

Spread: Maryland (-14)

Over/under: 50.5

Moneyline: Maryland -550 | Illinois +400

Illinois football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Illinois 30, Toledo 28 Friday, Sept. 8 Kansas 34, Illinois 23 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 7 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Illinois 23, FAU 17 Saturday, Sept. 30 Purdue 44, Illinois 19* Friday, Oct. 6 Nebraska 20, Illinois 7* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Maryland* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Wisconsin* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Minnesota* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Iowa* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**

Maryland football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Maryland 38, Towson 6 Saturday, Sept. 9 Maryland 38, Charlotte 20 Friday, Sept. 15 Maryland 42, Virginia 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Maryland 31, Michigan State 9* Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 3 Ohio State 37, Maryland 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Illinois* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at Northwestern* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 5 Penn State* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Nebraska* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 2 Michigan* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Rutgers* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**

