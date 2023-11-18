What channel is Illinois vs. Iowa on today? Time, TV schedule for Illini's Week 12 game

Illinois football's Week 12 game vs. No. 16 Iowa has some high stakes Saturday.

The Fighting Illini are still fighting for bowl eligibility before going up against Northwestern next week. Illinois (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) is coming off a big win against Indiana in Week 11 in which the two teams put up 93 total points. Illinois pulled out a 48-45 win in overtime, making its path to bowl eligibility far simpler.

Iowa, however, has been anything but simple so far this season. The Hawkeyes are 8-2 (5-2 Big Ten), and are en route to their second Big Ten championship in three years. Bret Bielema will coach against his alma mater in Kinnick Stadium, harkening back to 1989-1992 when he was a walk-on.

Illinois has had some offense outbursts this year, and the Illini will need another one against a stout Iowa defense. Quarterback John Paddock put up unbelievable numbers for Illinois last week, going 24 of 36 passing for 507 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. But it will be Luke Altmyer getting the start in his return against the Hawkeyes.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Illinois vs. Iowa today?

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app/FoxSports.com, Fubo (free trial)

Illinois vs. Iowa will air on Fox Sports 1 from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

Streaming options for the game include the Fox app, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Illinois vs. Iowa start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Fighting Illini and Hawkeyes' game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Illinois vs. Iowa betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Spread: Iowa (-3.5)

Over/under : 30.5 points

Moneyline: Iowa -160 | Illinois +135

Illinois schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Illinois 30, Toledo 28 Friday, Sept. 8 Kansas 34, Illinois 23 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 7 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Illinois 23, FAU 17 Saturday, Sept. 30 Purdue 44, Illinois 19* Friday, Oct. 6 Nebraska 20, Illinois 7* Saturday, Oct. 14 Illinois 27, Maryland 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 Wisconsin 25, Illinois 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Illinois 27, Minnesota 26* Saturday, Nov. 11 Illinois 48, Indiana 45 (OT)* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 16 Iowa* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern*

Iowa schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Iowa 24, Utah State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Iowa 20, Iowa State 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Iowa 41, Western Michigan Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 7 Penn State 31, Iowa 0* Saturday, Sept. 30 Iowa 26, Michigan State 16* Saturday, Oct. 7 Iowa 20, Purdue 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6* Saturday, Oct. 21 Minnesota 12, Iowa 10* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Iowa 10, Northwestern 7* Saturday, Nov. 11 Iowa 22, Rutgers 0* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Illinois* Friday, Nov. 24 at Nebraska* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

