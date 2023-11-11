What channel is Illinois vs. Indiana on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 matchup

Illinois football will battle it out with Indiana at Memorial Stadium as both squads seek bowl eligibility heading into Week 11 of the college football season.

The Fighting Illini (4-5, 2-4 in Big Ten play) escaped with a 27-26 win against Minnesota in Week 10 thanks to a surge from an unlikely hero in backup quarterback John Paddock. The sixth-year graduate transfer from Boise State found wide receiver Isaiah Williams for a 46-yard touchdown to put Illinois up by one point. with just 50 seconds remaining

MORE: Watch Illinois-Indiana live with Fubo (free trial)

Indiana (3-6, 1-5) is also coming off a strong 20-14 victory over Wisconsin that snapped a four-game losing skid. The defense played a major part in the win, holding the Badgers offense to 14 points and forcing two fumbles. The Hoosier defense has struggled through, allowing 252 points through nine games, the second-most in the Big Ten.

Illinois has generally had the upper hand against Indiana in the two program's histories, as the Fighting Illini have come out victorious in 45 of the 72 matchups. However, the Hoosiers have won the last four games against Illinois dating back to 2021, something coach Bret Bielema will look to remedy on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Illinois vs. Indiana today?

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fubo (free trial)

Illinois vs. Indiana will take place on the Fighting Illini's traditional home of Memorial Stadium on the Big Ten Network. Streaming options for the game include Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Illinois vs. Indiana start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Fighting Illini and Hoosiers are scheduled to kick off their Week 11 matchup at 11 a.m. CT.

REQUIRED READING: We pick IHSA quarterfinal playoff football games for Peoria-area schools

Illinois vs. Indiana betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 9.

Spread: Illinois (-6.5)

Over/under : 44 points

Moneyline: Illinois -250 | Indiana +200

Illinois football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Illinois 30, Toledo 28 Friday, Sept. 8 Kansas 34, Illinois 23 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 7 Penn State 30, Illinois 13* Saturday, Sept. 23 Illinois 23, FAU 17 Saturday, Sept. 30 Purdue 44, Illinois 19* Friday, Oct. 6 Nebraska 20, Illinois 7* Saturday, Oct. 14 Illinois 27, Maryland 24* Saturday, Oct. 21 Wisconsin 25, Illinois 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Illinois 27, Minnesota 26* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Indiana* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 22 Iowa* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)**

REQUIRED READING: Illinois football's Bret Bielema: Michigan sign-stealing scandal 'sickening, disgusting'

Indiana schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 3 Ohio State 23, Indiana 3* Friday, Sept. 8 Indiana 41, Indiana State 7 Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisville 21, Indiana 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Indiana 29, Akron 27 (4OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 Maryland 44, Indiana 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 No. 2 Michigan 52, Indiana 7* Saturday, Oct. 21 Rutgers 31, Indiana 14* Saturday, Oct. 28 No. 10 Penn State 33, Indiana 24* Saturday, Nov. 4 Indiana 20, Wisconsin 14* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Illinois* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Michigan State* Friday, Nov. 24 at Purdue* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Illinois-Indiana channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info