What channel is Illinois vs Duquesne on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Marcus Domask's historic performance in Thursday's NCAA Tournament first round gives him a chance at an encore.

How will the Illinois basketball guard follow up the 10th triple-double in men's March Madness history? He'll have a chance to join Draymond Green as the only player to record multiple triple-doubles in the tournament when the 3 seeded Fighting Illini (27-8, 14-6 in Big Ten play) take on No. 11 Duquesne (25-11, 10-8 Atlantic 10) at in Omaha, Nebraska.

After leading by one point at halftime, Illinois asserted control in the second half to defeat 14 seed Morehead State 85-69 to advance to the second round. Domask finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. He finished his triple-double with a 3-pointer with just over two minutes left in the game. Terrence Shannon Jr. led the Fighting Illini with 26, while Dain Dainja contributed 21 points off the bench.

Illinois will face a Duquesne team riding a nine-game winning streak, including four games in four days to win the Atlantic 10 Championship. The Dukes pulled off the upset over 6 seed BYU with a 19-point performance from Dae Dae Grant, who connected on three 3-pointers. Duquesne controlled the game from the opening tip, only allowing the Cougars to have one lead.

This marks the fourth matchup between the two programs, with the Fighting Illini leading the all-time series 2-1. Illinois secured a 112-81 victory in the last matchup on Dec. 9, 1988, in Champaign.

Here's what you need to know to watch Illinois vs. Duquesne in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday:

What channel is Illinois vs. Duquesne?

TV channel: TNT

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Fubo (free trial)

Illinois and Duquesne will square off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on TNT. You can also stream the game on the March Madness Live app, or with Sling TV, which carries select March Madness games.

Tom McCarthy, Deb Antonelli, Avery Johnson and AJ Ross (sideline reporter) will have the game call from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska on TNT.

Illinois vs. Duquesne start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: 7:40 p.m. CT

The Fighting Illini and Dukes will face off at 7:40 p.m. Saturday, March 23 from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Illinois vs. Duquesne betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, March, 22

Spread: Illinois (-9.5)

Over/under: 148.5

Moneyline: Illinois -600 | Duquesne +425

Illinois basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Illinois' five most recent games. For Fighting Illini's full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Sunday, March 10 Illinois 73, Iowa 61 Friday, March 15 Illinois 77, Ohio State 74 (Big Ten Tournament) Saturday, March 16 Illinois 98, Nebraska 87 (Big Ten) Sunday, March 17 Illinois 93, Wisconsin 87 (Big Ten) Thursday, March 21 Illinois 85, Morehead State 69 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 vs. Duquesne (NCAA Tournament)

Duquesne basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Duquesne's five most recent games. For the Dukes' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Wednesday, March 13 Duquesne 83, Saint Louis 73 (Atlantic 10 Tournament) Thursday, March 14 Duquesne 65, Dayton 57 (Atlantic 10) Friday, March 15 Duquesne 70, St. Bonaventure 60 (Atlantic 10) Saturday, March 16 Duquesne 57, VCU 51 (Atlantic 10) Thursday, March 21 Duquesne 71, BYU 67 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 23 vs. Illinois (NCAA Tournament)

