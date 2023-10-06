What channel is Illinois-Nebraska on today? Time, TV schedule for Illini vs. Cornhuskers

Illinois suffered a decisive loss at the hands of Purdue last week, with quarterback Luke Altmyer finding himself under regular duress at the hands of the Boilermaker pass rush.

It was a game in which the Fighting Illini were dominated in the second half, finding themselves outscored 28-6 over the course of the last two quarters of the game. That kind of collapse has been uncharacteristic for Illinois this year, as the team — despite a disappointing 2-3 record (0-2 in the Big Ten) — has been able to cause problems for both Kansas and Penn State already so far this season.

Illinois will look to bounce back against Nebraska, a team looking for itself in its own right under first-year head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule and the Cornhuskers are coming off a 45-7 loss at the hands of Michigan. This week should put bring a more competitive game.

Illinois and Nebraska are both looking for their way this season, and this week marks an important one for both sides. One team will leave .500 with a Big Ten win, its first of the season. The other will be two games under, 0-3 in the conference, and seeking a new route forward as the season winds on.

Here's what to know to watch Illinois and Nebraska under the Friday night lights.

What channel is Illinois vs. Nebraska on today?

TV channel: FS1

Streaming: Fox Sports Go | Fubo (free trial)

Illinois vs. Nebraska will air live on FS1. Fans can also stream the game on Fox Sports Go, or on Fubo (which offers a free trial).

What time does Illinois vs. Nebraska start?

Date: Friday, Oct. 6

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Illinois vs. Nebraska scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Oct. 6.

Illinois vs. Nebraska odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Oct. 1.

Spread: Illinois (-3.5)

Over/under: 44.5

Moneyline: N/A

Illinios 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Toledo Illinois 30, Toledo 28 Friday, Sept. 8 at Kansas Kansas 34, Illinois 23 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Penn State* Penn State 30, Illinois 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. FAU Illinois 23, FAU 17 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Purdue* Purdue 44, Illinois 19 Friday, Oct. 6 vs. Nebraska* TBD Saturday, Oct. 14 at Maryland* TBD Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Wisconsin* TBD Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE N/A Saturday, Nov. 4 at Minnesota* TBD Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Indiana* TBD Saturday, Nov. 18 at Iowa* TBD Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Northwestern* TBD Saturday, Dec. 2 Big Ten championship game (Indianapolis)** TBD

