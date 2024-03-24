What channel is Houston vs Texas A&M basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Dominant first-half performances catapulted both Houston basketball and Texas A&M to easy NCAA Tournament first-round victories on Friday.

The 1 seed Cougars limited No. 16 Longwood to 16 first-half points, while the 9 seed Aggies scored 58 points against Nebraska. Houston (31-4, 15-3 Big 12) defeated Longwood 86-46 while Texas A&M (21-14, 9-9 SEC) took down the Cornhuskers 98-83 to set up the Texas-sized battle with a chance to advance to the Sweet 16 on the line.

Damian Dunn and L.J. Cryer each scored 17 points against Longwood for the Cougars. Dunn did so coming off the bench, while Cryer played 22 minutes due to the blowout nature of the game. Houston connected on 11 3-pointers and shot 58.5% from the field for the game.

Three Aggies scored more than 20 points, led by Wade Taylor IV, who had 25 points and five assists on 8-of-14 shooting, while Manny Obaseki had 22 and Tyrece Radford scored 20. Texas A&M has scored at least 90 points in three straight games.

Here's what you need to know to watch Houston vs. Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday:

What channel is Houston vs. Texas A&M?

TV channel: TNT

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Houston and Texas A&M will square off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on TNT. You can also stream the game on the March Madness Live app, or with Sling TV, which carries select March Madness games. Spero Dedes, Jim Spanarkel and Jon Rothstein will have the call.

Houston vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 7:40 p.m. CT

The Cougars and the Aggies will face off at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Houston vs. Texas A&M betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, March 23

Spread: Houston (-10.5)

Over/under: 132.5

Moneyline: Houston -550 | Texas A&M +400

Houston basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Houston's five most recent games. For the Cougars' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 9 Houston 76, Kansas 46 Thursday, March 14 Houston 60, TCU 45 (Big 12 Tournament) Friday, March 15 Houston 82, Texas Tech 59 (Big 12) Saturday, March 16 Iowa State 69, Houston 41 (Big 12) Friday, March 22 (1) Houston 86, (16) Longwood 46 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 vs. (9) Texas A&M (NCAA Tournament)

Texas A&M basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Texas A&M's five most recent games. For the Aggies' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Saturday, March 9 Texas A&M 86, Ole Miss 60 Thursday, March 14 Texas A&M 80, Ole Miss 71 (SEC Tournament) Friday, March 15 Texas A&M 97, Kentucky 87 (SEC) Saturday, March 16 Florida 95, Texas A&M 90 (SEC) Friday, March 22 (9) Texas A&M 98, (8) Nebraska 83 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 vs. (1) Houston (NCAA Tournament)

