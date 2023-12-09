What channel is the Heisman Trophy ceremony tonight? Time, TV schedule for presentation

The end of conference championship weekend sparks a new question for fans in the college football world: Who will win the Heisman Trophy for the 2023 season?

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the current favorite to come away with the trophy after throwing 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season, earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors from numerous voting bodies, including the USA TODAY Network, the Associated Press and the conference itself. He has also won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given annually to the nation's top upperclassman quarterback.

However, three other finalists have put up strong cases to be considered for the Heisman Trophy as well.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led his Huskies to an undefeated season and the No. 2 seed for the College Football Playoff. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix threw 40 touchdowns and three interceptions and earned the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year award. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. grabbed 15 touchdowns and swung the momentum of several games into the Buckeyes' favor from the receiver position.

Here's everything you need to know about the ceremony, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is the Heisman Trophy ceremony on?

Channel : ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+, Fubo (free trial)

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will be broadcasted live on ESPN at 7 p.m. CT and will take place at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Streaming options for the ceremony include ESPN's dedicated streaming app, ESPN+, and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Heisman Trophy ceremony start time

Date: Dec. 9

Time: 7 p.m. CT

The annual Heisman Trophy ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. CT.

Where is the Heisman Trophy ceremony?

Location: Lincoln Center, New York

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will return to the Lincoln Center in New York City for the third straight year. The ceremony has bounced around different locations in New York since its inception in 1935. The lone exception was 2020, a COVID-stricken year that forced the ceremony to be broadcasted from ESPN Headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, with all finalists tuning in virtually.

Heisman Trophy finalists

The four Heisman Trophy finalists will will receive invitations to New York City for the Heisman Trophy Weekend, where the player with the highest point total in the voting will be presented with the prestigious Heisman Trophy. Here is a list of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy:

Jayden Daniels (LSU, Quarterback)

Michael Penix Jr. (Washington, Quarterback)

Bo Nix (Oregon, Quarterback)

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State, Wide Receiver)

Heisman Trophy odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM, via VegasInsider:

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: -1400

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington: +1000

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon: +1200

Marvin Harrison Jr.: +15000

Heisman Trophy voting process

A total of 928 voters helped decide the 2023 Heisman Trophy recipient. The voters are broken down as such:

870 media votes (145 each in six different regions, including Far West, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South and Southwest)

57 former Heisman Trophy winners

One national fan vote

Each of the voters votes for their top three preferred Heisman Trophy winners, with a first-place vote worth three point; a second-place vote worth two point; and a third-place vote worth one point. The player with the most points at the end of the voting is declared the winner.

