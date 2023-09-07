What channel is the Giants game on? How to watch Giants vs. Cowboys on Sunday night

After months of waiting, the 2023 NFL regular season is officially here!

The New York Giants make their 2023 debut at home versus the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" at MetLife Stadium this weekend.

The Giants went 1-2 in the preseason but looked sharp in the lone action their starters played in a 21-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 18.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys rested most of their starters the entire preseason and also finished with a 1-2 record.

More: Here's our betting advice on the over/under win total for every NFC team this season

The Giants-Cowboys matchup is the second-most frequent matchup in "Sunday Night Football" history, trailing only the Cowboys vs. Eagles (15 times).

Dallas has owned this series as it has won 11 of the past 12 meetings dating back to the start of the 2017 regular season. The Giants' lone win was a 23-19 victory in the Meadowlands on Jan. 3, 2021.

Here's all the information you need to know to watch, listen and stream, plus the odds for this Week 1 matchup:

What time, channel is Giants vs. Cowboys Week 1 game?

Date: Sept. 10

Time: 8 p.m.

Channel: NBC

Location: MetLife Stadium

How can I stream Giants vs. Cowboys Week 1 game?

Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app)

New York Giants official app for iOS devices

New York Giants mobile website for iOS devices (Safari browser ONLY)

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari)

Who is favored to win Giants vs. Cowboys in Week 1?

Betting line: Giants +3.5, Cowboys -3.5 (odds via FanDuel)

Over-Under: 46.5

Money line: Giants +146 (Bet $100 to win $146), Cowboys -174 (Bet $174 to win $100)

Who is announcing Giants vs. Cowboys?

Play-by-play: Mike Tirico

Analyst: Chris Collinsworth

Sideline reporter: Melissa Stark

How can I listen to Giants vs. Cowboys Week 1 matchup?

Channel: WFAN 101.9 (FM) and 660 (AM)

Play-by-Play: Bob Papa

Analyst: Shaun O'Hara

Sideline reporter: Paul Dottino

Pre-game (5 p.m.) and postgame: John Schmeelk and Jonathan Casillas

How can I listen to Giants vs. Cowboys Week 1 in Spanish?

Channel: WADO 1280 AM (ford)

Play-by-Play: Nestor Rosario

Analyst: Francis Adames

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NY Giants vs. Cowboys: Channel, time, spread and more