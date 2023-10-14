What channel is Georgia vs. Vanderbilt on today? Time, TV schedule for Bulldogs-Commodores

Georgia finally looked like the back-to-back national champions in its 51-13 win over Kentucky in Week 6. Now the Bulldogs will look to build on that decisive victory to move 4-0 in SEC play and 7-0 overall — all while breaking a long-held SEC record.

If Kirby Smart and Georgia beat Vanderbilt on the road in Week 7, the Bulldogs will break Tennessee's record for longest regular season winning streak in SEC history (33 games). Georgia is coming off a 389-yard, four-touchdown performance from quarterback Carson Beck, with UGA tight end Brock Bowers commanded most of those yards: He finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia also shut down the SEC's leading rusher in Ray Davis, who finished with 15 rushes for only 59 yards after gashing Florida for 280 yards and three touchdowns in Week 5.

The Commodores (2-5, 0-3) would likely need a miracle to compete with the Bulldogs. Quarterback Ken Seals, who started Vanderbilt's 38-14 loss to Florida in Week 6, is coming off a game in which he completed 19 of 34 passes for 276 yards and two scores. It's uncertain whether he will return to start again or if AJ Swann (93 of 173 passing for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions) will take over vs. the Bulldogs.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Georgia vs. Vanderbilt on today?

Georgia-Vanderbilt will air live on CBS. It can be streamed on Paramount+ or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: Noon ET

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt is scheduled to kick off at noon ET from FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Oct. 9

Spread: Georgia (-31.5)

Over/under: 57.5

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, Kentucky 13 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 25 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 13 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 17 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Vanderbilt schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Vanderbilt 35, Hawaii 28 Saturday, Sept. 2 Vanderbilt 47, Alabama A&M 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 UNLV 40, Vanderbilt 37 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28* Saturday, Sept. 30 Missouri 38, Vanderbilt 21* Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 13 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Nov. 11 at South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 17 Tennessee* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

