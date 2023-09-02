What channel is Georgia vs. UT Martin on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 opener

Chris Thomas and Zac Al-Khateeb, USA TODAY NETWORK
·2 min read

A new quarterback but the same expectations for No.1 Georgia football entering the 2023 season.

The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back national championships after walloping TCU in the College Football Playoff final last season. Can UGA recapture college football glory yet again?

Gone is two-year folk hero Stetson Bennett at quarterback, and in steps junior Carson Beck, who was announced as the starter after a scrimmage Aug. 19.

"He's done the best job," coach Kirby Smart at the time.

Beck will be tasked with trying to make Georgia the first three-peat national champion since Minnesota in 1934-36. Beck's first test will come Saturday, Sept. 2, against UT Martin, an FCS program located left-of-center between Nashville and Memphis.

What channel is Georgia vs. UT Martin on today?

What time does Georgia vs. UT Martin start?

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 2

  • Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Georgia's game vs. the Skyhawks is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium.

Georgia schedule 2023

Date

Opponent

Saturday, Sept. 2

vs. UT Martin, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

vs. Ball State, noon

Saturday, Sept. 16

vs. South Carolina*, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

vs. UAB

Saturday, Sept. 30

at Auburn*

Saturday, Oct. 7

vs. Kentucky*

Saturday, Oct. 14

at Vanderbilt*

Saturday, Oct. 21

BYE

Saturday, Oct. 28

vs. Florida*, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4

vs. Missouri*

Saturday, Nov. 11

vs. No. 22 Ole Miss*

Saturday, Nov. 18

at No. 12 Tennessee*

Saturday, Nov. 25

at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Dec. 2

SEC championship game

