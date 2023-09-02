What channel is Georgia vs. UT Martin on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 opener
A new quarterback but the same expectations for No.1 Georgia football entering the 2023 season.
The Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back national championships after walloping TCU in the College Football Playoff final last season. Can UGA recapture college football glory yet again?
Gone is two-year folk hero Stetson Bennett at quarterback, and in steps junior Carson Beck, who was announced as the starter after a scrimmage Aug. 19.
"He's done the best job," coach Kirby Smart at the time.
Beck will be tasked with trying to make Georgia the first three-peat national champion since Minnesota in 1934-36. Beck's first test will come Saturday, Sept. 2, against UT Martin, an FCS program located left-of-center between Nashville and Memphis.
What channel is Georgia vs. UT Martin on today?
TV channel: The game is not on TV.
Streaming: ESPN+ / SEC Network + (here's how to stream it live)
What time does Georgia vs. UT Martin start?
Date: Saturday, Sept. 2
Start time: 6 p.m. ET
Georgia's game vs. the Skyhawks is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium.
Georgia schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
vs. UT Martin, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
vs. Ball State, noon
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. South Carolina*, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
vs. UAB
Saturday, Sept. 30
at Auburn*
Saturday, Oct. 7
vs. Kentucky*
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Vanderbilt*
Saturday, Oct. 21
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. Florida*, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 4
vs. Missouri*
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. No. 22 Ole Miss*
Saturday, Nov. 18
at No. 12 Tennessee*
Saturday, Nov. 25
at Georgia Tech
Saturday, Dec. 2
SEC championship game
