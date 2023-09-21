What channel is Georgia vs. UAB? Time, TV schedule for UGA Bulldogs

Georgia football beat back its first test of the season last week by downing South Carolina 24-14.

It is a 42-point favorite against a UAB team coached by former NFL Super Bowl winning quarterback Trent Dilfer who is in his first season.

The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs are 3-0 and No. 1 ranked, but have had slow starts offensively in each game.

“The truth is what you've done is who you are, and that's right now who we are is a 3 and 0 team that has played three imperfect games, and I'm still looking for the first perfect one,” coach Kirby Smart said.

Georgia is banged up.

It will be without starting offensive tackle Amarius Mims to an ankle injury last week and will be missing top wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a fourth straight week due to a back injury.

It’s running back depth continues to be thin due to injuries. Wide receiver Dillon Bell is playing part-time as a running back.

Georgia outscored South Carolina 21-0 after trailing by 11 at the half.

“The coaching staff really just told us to take it one play at a time, one drive at a time, one moment at a time,” wide receiver Dominic Lovett said. “They said not to play to the scoreboard but to go out there, to leave it all out there for your brothers and good things would happen.”

What channel is Georgia vs. UAB on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

What time does Georgia vs. UAB start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Georgia's game vs. the Blazers is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium.

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Beat UT Martin 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Beat Ball State 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Beat South Carolina 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UAB, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Auburn 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida*, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 22 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 12 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game

* SEC game

