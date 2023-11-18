What channel is Georgia vs Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 12 college football

Georgia football will look to solidify its spot in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings as it takes on a slumping Tennessee squad in Week 12 of the college football season.

Prior to Week 9, the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (10-0, 7-0 SEC) stared down a three-game gauntlet of ranked SEC teams in Missouri, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. Neither the Tigers nor Rebels proved to be too much for quarterback Carson Beck and the Bulldogs offense, which put together a combined 82 in the wins. Now, coach Kirby Smart and Georgia will take on No. 18 Tennessee to complete the trifecta of victories against ranked SEC squads.

MORE: Watch Georgia-Tennessee live with Fubo (free trial)

The Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) faced the same tough Missouri squad that Georgia steadily handled in Week 11, but did not come up with the same result: Josh Heupel's team was ran all over by the Tigers in a 36-7 loss. Missouri amounted 530 yards of total offense, 205 of those being rushing yards from running back Cody Schrader. The Vols also fumbled twice and quarterback Joe Milton III threw an interception that was returned for a TD.

Georgia has won the last six matchups against Tennessee, dating back to 2016, the infamous Hail Mary game. The last time the Vols beat Georgia at Neyland Stadium was in 2015, when the Vols rallied from a 24-3 deficit to win a 38-31 ballgame in a second-half romp. The Bulldogs will look for a different outcome on Saturday. Tennessee has won 14 straight games at home.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Georgia vs. Tennessee today?

Georgia vs. Tennessee will take place on CBS. Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler will call the game from the booth while Jenny Dell reports from the sideline.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Georgia vs. Tennessee start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs and Vols will kick off their 2023 Week 12 game at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

REQUIRED READING: Georgia football has planted its flag on Rocky Top under Kirby Smart

Georgia vs. Tennessee betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 16

Spread: Georgia (-10.5)

Over/under : 58.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -400 | Tennessee +310

Georgia football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia 30, No. 12 Missouri 21* Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia 52, No. 9 Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 18 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 8 Alabama (Atlanta)

*SEC game** SEC championship game

REQUIRED READING: Kirby Smart updates status of Georgia football CB Julian Humphrey for Tennessee game

Tennessee football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Tennessee 49, Virginia 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Tennessee 45, UTSA 14 Saturday, Sept. 30 Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 13* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 Tennessee 33, Kentucky 27* Saturday, Nov. 4 Tennessee 59, UConn 3 Saturday, Nov. 11 No. 15 Missouri 36, Tennessee 7* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt*

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Georgia-Tennessee channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info