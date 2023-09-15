What channel is Georgia vs. South Carolina on? Time, TV schedule for Bulldogs game

Georgia football carries a 19-game winning streak into Saturday’s matchup with South Carolina in the SEC opener for both teams.

The schools from bordering states have played each other every year since the Gamecocks joined the SEC in 1992, but that will end next season when the conference does away with divisions.

For now, it’s an early season SEC East matchup.

South Carolina brought down top 15 opponents Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season last year, but lost on a neutral field in Charlotte to a ranked North Carolina team two weeks ago when Spencer Rattler was sacked nine times.

Georgia has thumped UT Martin and Ball State after slow starts in both games.

“We must flip the switch whenever we start playing SEC opponents because the league plays different,” cornerback Kamari Lassiter said. “The SEC is different, and we pride ourselves on being in one of the best conferences in the country, as well as going against the best teams in the country. Whenever that happens, you have to turn your level of play up a notch just to be able to compete at a high level.”

What channel is Georgia vs. South Carolina on today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: CBS Sports app and CBSSports.com and with Paramount+ subscription. Fubo (free trial)

What time does Georgia vs. South Carolina start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Georgia's game vs. the Gamecocks is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Sanford Stadium.

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Beat UT Martin 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Beat Ball State 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina*, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UAB, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida*, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 22 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 12 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game

* SEC game

