What channel is Georgia vs. Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule for Bulldogs-Rebels game

Georgia football returns to action with its second consecutive top-12 opponent in No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday.

The No. 2 Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 SEC) won their 26th straight game after defeating No. 14 Missouri 30-21 last weekend, and will host the Rebels (8-1, 5-1) who enter the matchup with only a 24-10 loss to No. 8 Alabama.

Georgia (No. 1 AP/No. 1 US LBM Coaches) hasn't missed a step despite playing without tight end Brock Bowers due to injury, as quarterback Carson Beck has developed a strong rapport the past two weeks with Ladd McConkey, who has 230 combined receiving yards in the Bulldogs' past two matchups without the star tight end.

Leading the Rebels (No. 10/No. 10) is quarterback Jaxson Dart, who ranks fifth in the SEC in passing yards (2,467) along with 16 passing touchdowns to only four interceptions. Behind Dart is star running back Quinshon Judkins, who has ran for 793 yards and 12 touchdowns this season after leading the conference in rushing yards (1,567) last season.

Here's everything you need to know about Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Saturday, including time, date, TV channel, streaming info and more:

What channel is Georgia vs. Ole Miss on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming info: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Georgia-Ole Miss will air live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app. The game can also be watched with Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 7 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs and Rebels will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 11, from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Nov. 9

Spread: Georgia (-10.5)

Over/under: 58.5

Moneyline: Georgia -450 | Ole Miss +340

Georgia football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13 Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia 30, No. 12 Missouri 21 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 9 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 13 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Ole Miss football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 12 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35 Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 2 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Thursday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State*

