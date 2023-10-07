What channel is Georgia vs Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule for Bulldogs' Week 6 game

No. 1 Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts undefeated No. 20 Kentucky (5-0, 2-0) in Week 6 of the college football season, hoping to extend a 13-game winning streak against the Wildcats that dates back to 2010.

While the Bulldogs' grip on the elusive No. 1 ranking has loosened, Georgia has still found different ways to escape ballgames with wins. In Week 5, the Bulldogs narrowly beat the unranked Auburn Tigers in a 27-20 effort, as the running game faltered with just 107 rushing — quarterback Carson Beck did most of his damage in the air, putting up 313 passing yards and a game-winning touchdown pass to star tight end Brock Bowers.

Kentucky will gear up for the tall task of upsetting the Bulldogs on the road. The Wildcats dominated Florida despite just 69 passing yards from quarterback Devin Leary. Kentucky ran all over the Gators defense, as running back Ray Davis rushed for a whopping 280 yards and three touchdowns, both career highs.

Georgia and Kentucky are two of three SEC teams that have yet to lose a game this season (the other being 5-0 Missouri). Kentucky coach Mark Stoops is 0-10 against the Bulldogs in his tenure, being outscored by an average of 33.3-12.7. The Wildcats have only scored two touchdowns and averaged 5.5 points per game in their last four meetings with Georgia.

MORE: Watch Georgia-Kentucky live with Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Georgia vs Kentucky today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Georgia vs. Kentucky will take place in the Bulldogs' home at Sanford Stadium. ESPN will broadcast the SEC East meetin, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call for the game.

Streaming options for the game the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Georgia vs Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 7 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs and Wildcats face off in the battle of the undefeated teams at 7 p.m. ET.

REQUIRED READING: Georgia football’s offense is trending toward something it hasn’t done for nearly 30 years

Georgia vs. Kentucky betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Oct. 3

Spread: Georgia (-14.5)

Over/under : 48.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -650 | Kentucky +450

Georgia schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 41, UAB 29 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. No. 20 Kentucky* Saturday, Oct. 14 @ Vanderbilt* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 15 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 18 at No. 18 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

REQUIRED READING: Why we wouldn't rank Georgia football No. 1 in poll, and who we'd anoint instead

Kentucky schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Kentucky 44, Ball State 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Kentucky 28, Eastern Kentucky 17 Saturday, Sept. 16 Kentucky 35, Akron 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Kentucky 45, Vanderbilt 28 Saturday, Sept. 30 Kentucky, 33, Florida 14 Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 19 Tennessee* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 11 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 18 at South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Louisville Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

*SEC game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Georgia-Kentucky channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info