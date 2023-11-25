What channel is Georgia-Georgia Tech on today? Time, TV schedule for Bulldogs' game

No. 1 Georgia football already hasn't lost an regular season SEC game since 2020, and won't until at least 2024. But can the Bulldogs go undefeated for the third consecutive regular season?

Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC) has finished the 2023 season undefeated in conference play, and will look to close out its regular season against in-state rival Georgia Tech (6-5, 5-3 ACC) on Saturday in Atlanta.

The "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" rivalry has been played annually since 1897, with Georgia leading the all-time series 70-41-5. The Bulldogs have also won the last five meetings and 19 of the last 23.

Georgia is coming off three straight wins against ranked opponents in then-No. 12 Missouri, then-No. 9 Ole Miss and then-No. 18 Tennessee. Led by quarterback Carson Beck, Georgia has won each of its past three games by nine, 35 and 28 points, respectively.

Beck has completed 72.9% of his passes for 3,320 yards (second in the SEC) and 21 touchdowns to only five interceptions. He also has his favorite target back in tight end Brock Bowers, who has caught touchdowns in back-to-back games since returning from an ankle injury.

Here's everything to know about Georgia's game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, including time, date, TV channel, streaming info and more how to watch information:

What channel is Georgia vs. Georgia Tech on today?

TV channel: ABC

Streaming info: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Georgia-Georgia Tech will air live on ABC, with the ESPN app among the available streaming options. The game can also be watched with Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 25, from Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia vs. Georgia Tech betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Georgia (-24.5)

Over/under: 59.5

Moneyline: Georgia -3000 | Georgia Tech +1200

Georgia football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia 30, No. 12 Missouri 21* Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia 52, No. 10 Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia 38, No. 18 Tennessee 10* Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 8 Alabama (Atlanta)**

*SEC game**SEC championship game

Georgia Tech football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 Louisville 39, Georgia Tech 34* Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia Tech 48, South Carolina State 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 19 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia Tech 30, Wake Forest 16* Saturday, Sept. 30 Bowling Green 38, Georgia Tech 27 Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia Tech 23, No. 17 Miami 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Boston College 38, Georgia Tech 23* Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia Tech 46, No. 17 North Carolina 42* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia Tech 45, Virginia 17* Saturday, Nov. 11 Clemson 42, Georgia Tech 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia Tech 31, Syracuse 22* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 1 Georgia

