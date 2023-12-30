What channel is Georgia-Florida State on today? Time, TV schedule for Orange Bowl game

The Orange Bowl is a New Year's Six game, but the Seminoles landing in Miami are not the Florida State team we've seen this season.

No. 6 Georgia (12-1, 8-0 SEC) will be playing against the vestiges of No. 5 Florida State (13-0, 8-0 ACC), in a game featuring two teams who had playoff hopes after their respective championship games. Georgia, however, expects to have most of its players in tow in the Sunshine State.

More: Watch Georgia-Florida State live with Fubo (free trial)

As a result of the opt-out disparity, Georgia comes into this game as overwhelming favorites. The Bulldogs are favored by 19.5 points as of Wednesday, the biggest spread of the New Year's Six games.

Here's what to know ahead of Georgia and Florida State in Miami's Orange Bowl.

What channel is Georgia vs. Florida State on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming info: WatchESPN, ESPN+, Fubo (free trial)

Georgia-Florida State will air live on ESPN, with ESPN+ among the available streaming options. The game can also be watched with Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Georgia vs. Florida State start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: 4 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs and Seminoles will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 30 from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Georgia vs. Florida State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Dec. 27

Spread: Georgia (-19.5)

Over/under: 44.5

Moneyline: Georgia -1200 | Florida State +725

Georgia football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia 30, No. 12 Missouri 21* Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia 52, No. 10 Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia 38, No. 18 Tennessee 10* Saturday, Nov. 25 Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Dec. 2 Alabama 27, Georgia 24** Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Florida State (Orange Bowl, Miami)

Florida State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Florida State 45, Georgia 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida State 66, Southern Miss 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida State 31, Boston College 29* Saturday, Sept. 23 Florida State 31, Clemson 24 (OT)* Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida State 39, Virginia Tech 17* Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida State 41, Syracuse 3* Saturday, Oct. 21 Florida State 38, Duke 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 Florida State 41, Wake Forest 16* Saturday, Nov. 4 Florida State 24, Pittsburgh 7* Saturday, Nov. 11 Florida State 27, Miami 20* Saturday, Nov. 18 Florida State 58, North Alabama 13 Saturday, Nov. 25 Florida State 24, Florida 15 Saturday, Dec. 2 Florida State 16, Louisville 6** Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Georgia (Orange Bowl, Miami)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia-Florida State channel in Orange Bowl, time, TV schedule, streaming