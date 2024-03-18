What channel is Georgia basketball vs. Xavier in NIT? Time, TV schedule, streaming

In a week when hoops takes center stage as the NCAA Tournament gets underway, the Georgia basketball team gets a slice of the national TV spotlight when it plays an NIT first round game Tuesday night against Xavier.

The Bulldogs (17-16) reached the second round of the SEC Tournament last week before losing 85-80 to Florida.

Ole Miss declining the chance to play in the NIT and Texas A&M knocking off Kentucky were dominoes that fell that opened the door for Georgia to get in the 32-team NIT field with one of the SEC’s two automatic bids.

“Whether it’s our fifth-year guys or our freshmen or anyone in between, they’ve earned the right to play postseason,” Georgia coach Mike White said. “College basketball is about these young people gaining experience and developing on and off the court. It’s another opportunity to compete.”

Xavier (16-17) won the NIT championship in 2022, beating Texas &M 73-72 with former Georgia player and assistant Jonas Hayes serving as the interim coach. North Texas won the NIT title last season.

More: Georgia basketball coach Mike White: Revved-up Stegeman home fans 'puts us in the game'

More: Georgia basketball puts up a fight, but Florida pulls out win in SEC Tournament

Here's all the information you need to know to watch Georgia's game vs. Xavier in the NIT, including time, TV and streaming info.

What channel is Georgia basketball v Xavier in NIT on TV, live stream?

Location: Stegeman Coliseum, Athens

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

Roy Phillpott will handle play-by-duties on ESPN, with Richard Hendrix as the analyst.

How to listen to Georgia basketball vs. Xavier game on radio

The Georgia-Xavier game will air on AM 960 in Athens and AM 750 in Atlanta and across the state on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. Scott Howard will handle play-by-play duties, with Chuck Dowdle as the color analyst.

Georgia basketball vs. Xavier start time

Date: Tuesday, March 18

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Georgia basketball vs. Xavier betting odds

As of Monday at Bet MGM, Georgia was a 1 1/2-point favorite over Xavier.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia-Xavier channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info for NIT