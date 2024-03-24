What channel is Georgia basketball vs. Wake Forest in NIT? Time, TV schedule, streaming

Georgia basketball handled Wake Forest on the Bulldogs home court in an early season November matchup.

This time the scene shifts to Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem as the Demon Deacons host the Bulldogs in an NIT second-round game Sunday.

“You guys realize how long ago that was?” Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said of the 80-77 Bulldogs win on Nov. 11. “The next day Ole Miss played Georgia in football. Think about that. …We’re just a different team.”

Georgia basketball coach Mike White agreed. Wake Forest 7-footer Efton Reid from Gonzaga had yet to receive his NCAA second-time transfer waiver when the teams first met.

"The development of their guard transfers has been significant as well," White said referring to Gonzaga transfer Hunter Sallis (18.0 ppg) and Central Michigan transfer Kevin "Boopie Miller (15.6). "Those guys have just gotten better and better throughout the season."

Georgia held on for a 78-76 first-round win after seeing Xavier rally from a 23-point second-half deficit and got a crucial block from 7-footer Russel Tchewa Tuesday night in Athens.

The next night, Miller scored a career-high 31 points on 9 of 14 shooting as Wake Forest downed Appalachian State 87-76.

What channel is Georgia basketball vs. Wake Forest in NIT on TV, live stream?

Location: Lawrence Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem, N.C.

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

Wes Durham will handle play-by-duties on ESPN2, with Cory Alexander as the analyst.

Georgia basketball vs. Xavier start time

Date: Sunday, March 24

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

Georgia basketball schedule 2023-2024

Below is the March portion of Georgia's basketball schedule. Find the Bulldogs' full schedule here.

Saturday, March 2: Texas A&M 70, Georgia 56

Tuesday, March 5: Georgia 69, Ole Miss 66

Saturday, March 9: Auburn 92, Georgia 78

Wednesday, March 13: Georgia 64, Missouri 59

Thursday, March 14: Florida 85, Georgia 80

Tuesday, March 19: Georgia 78, Xavier 76

Wake Forest men's basketball 2023-2024 schedule

Below is the March portion of Wake Forest's basketball schedule. Find the Demon Deacon's full schedule here

Saturday, March 2: Virginia Tech 87, Wake Forest 76

Tuesday, March 5: Georgia Tech 70, Wake Forest 69

Saturday, March 9: Wake Forest 81, Clemson 76

Wednesday, March 13: Wake Forest 72, Notre Dame 59

Thursday, March 14: Pittsburgh 81, Wake Forest 69

Wednesday, March 20: Wake Forest 87, Appalachian State 76

