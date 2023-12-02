What channel is Georgia-Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule for SEC Championship game

The SEC championship game always has stakes, but there's an argument to be made this year's iteration could mean the most for the two teams involved.

For Georgia, the path is simple: Win and get in. The Bulldogs are two-time defending national champions and won the SEC last season with a win over LSU . This season marks the second time in three years the Bulldogs will see the Crimson Tide in Atlanta, with Alabama having gotten the better of Georgia in 2021 (Georgia took revenge in the national championship rematch).

The Bulldogs winning, of course, makes things easy. Georgia saw ups and downs against Georgia Tech during Rivalry Week, with the 31-23 painting a more competitive picture than what the game looked like. Georgia, however, did get a slow start to the game, something it will have to avoid against Alabama.

Will quarterback Carson Beck gain an edge over Alabama's Jalen Milroe? Here's how to watch the SEC championship game and find out Saturday.

What channel is Georgia vs. Alabama on today?

TV channel: CBS

Streaming info: Paramount+, Fubo (free trial)

Georgia-Alabama will air live on CBS, with Paramount+ among the available streaming options. The game can also be watched with Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Georgia vs. Alabama start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 4 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 2 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia vs. Alabama betting odds

Spread: Georgia (-5.5)

Over/under: 54.5

Moneyline: Georgia -225 | Alabama +180

Georgia football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Georgia 48, UT Martin 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Georgia 45, Ball State 3 Saturday, Sept. 16 Georgia 24, South Carolina 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 Georgia 49, UAB 21 Saturday, Sept. 30 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 Georgia 51, No. 20 Kentucky 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Georgia 37, Vanderbilt 20* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* Saturday, Nov. 4 Georgia 30, No. 12 Missouri 21* Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia 52, No. 10 Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia 38, No. 18 Tennessee 10* Saturday, Nov. 25 Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 8 Alabama (Atlanta)**

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Alabama 56, MTSU 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 No. 10 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Saturday, Sept. 16 Alabama 17, South Florida 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Alabama 24, No. 16 Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Alabama 40, Mississippi State 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 Alabama 24, Arkansas 21* Saturday, Oct. 21 Alabama 34, No. 15 Tennessee 20* Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 42, No. 14 LSU 28* Saturday, Nov. 11 Alabama 49, Kentucky 21* Saturday, Nov. 18 Alabama 66, Chattanooga 10 Saturday, Nov. 25 Alabama 27, Auburn 24* Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Atlanta)**

