What channel is Furman vs. Mercer on today? Time, TV schedule for Paladins game

Furman quarterback Tyler Huff drops back to pass from his own end zone during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Furman takes on Mercer in Week 4 of the 2023 college football season, as both teams look to win their third game of the season on Saturday at Paladin Stadium.

Furman quarterback Tyler Huff put together his best performance of the season against Kennesaw State in Week 3, going an efficient 24 of 32 through the air. But he did most of his damage in the rushing game, rushing 19 times for 79 yards and four touchdowns. His dual-threat presence provides this Furman offense with an added layer of versatility.

After getting trounced by Ole Miss 73-7 in Week 2, Mercer bounced back to defeat Morehead State 48-22 in Week 3, anchored by an impressive performance from quarterback Carter Peevy. The sophomore threw for 268 yards and scored one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown each, the latter to junior wide receiver Ty James. Mercer will need another dominant performance in the passing game to take down the Paladins.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV, streaming info and more:

What channel is Furman vs. Mercer on today?

Furman-Mercer will air live exclusively on ESPN+. Here's how to sign up for ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Furman vs. Mercer start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 1 p.m. ET

The Paladins and Bears are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Furman schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Furman 45, Tennessee Tech 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 South Carolina 47, Furman 21 Saturday, Sept. 16 Furman 31, Kennesaw State 28 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Mercer Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. The Citadel Saturday, Oct. 14 at Samford Saturday, Oct. 21 at Western Carolina Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. East Tennessee State Saturday, Nov. 4 at Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Virginia Military Institute Saturday, Nov. 18 at Wofford

Mercer schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Aug. 26 Mercer 17, North Alabama 7 Saturday, Sept. 2 No. 22 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Mercer 48, Morehead State 22 Saturday, Sept. 16 BYE Saturday, Sept. 23 at Furman Saturday, Sept 30. vs. Virginia Military Institute Saturday, Oct. 7 at East Tennessee State Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Wofford Saturday, Oct. 28 at Western Carolina Saturday, Nov. 4 @ The Citadel Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Samford

