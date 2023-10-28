What channel is FSU-Wake Forest on today? Time, TV schedule for Florida State football

The Florida State football team will look to build on its College Football Playoff résumé today when the Seminoles take on Wake Forest.

No. 4 FSU (7-0, 5-0 in ACC) picked up one of its most impressive wins of the season last week in a 38-20 victory over then-No. 17 Duke. The Blue Devils led at halftime, but Jordan Travis and the Seminoles outscored them 21-0 in the second half to put the game away. Johnny Wilson (five catches for 58 yards) and Jaheim Bell (eight for 53) led the receiving corps, while Rodney Hill ran for a touchdown and Lawrance Toafili caught one.

The Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-3) have uncertainty in the quarterback room. Santino Marucci made his first start in last week's 21-17 win against Pitt, going 12 of 21 for 151 yards and two interceptions, but he did throw the game-winning touchdown to Cameron Hite in the final seconds. Mitch Griffis began the season as the starter but missed last week with an undisclosed injury.

Watch live: How to watch FSU vs. Wake Forest with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time does FSU play today?

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: Noon

The Seminoles and Demon Deacons will begin at noon Saturday, Oct. 28 at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

What channel is FSU football vs. Wake Forest today?

Florida State vs. Wake Forest can be seen on ABC. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play duties with Robert Griffin III as analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

FSU-Wake Forest prediction: Can Florida State football avoid an upset on the road?

What radio station is FSU football on?

FSU vs. Wake Forest betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, October 27.

Spread: FSU (-20.5)

Over/under: 52

Moneyline: FSU -1400, Wake Forest +800

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FSU football vs Wake Forest: How to watch Florida State on TV, stream