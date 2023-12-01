What channel is FSU-Louisville on today? Time, TV schedule for ACC Championship Game

The Florida State football team is one win away from punching its ticket to the College Football Playoff.

FSU plays Louisville in the ACC Championship Game tonight in Charlotte. A win will likely put the Seminoles, No. 4 in the latest CFP rankings, into either the Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day.

FSU (12-0), led by ACC Coach of the Year Mike Norvell, is coming off a hard-fought 24-15 win at rival Florida. The Seminoles are playing the rest of the year without dual-threat quarterback Jordan Travis, the ACC Player of the Year. Tate Rodemaker had a tough first start, going 12 of 25 for 134 yards, but running back Trey Benson carried the offense with 95 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Star wideouts Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson will look to get more involved tonight.

Watch live: How to watch FSU vs. Louisville with fuboTV (free trial)

Coach Jeff Brohm had No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1) on a four-game winning streak before falling 38-31 to Kentucky last week. Quarterback Jack Plummer threw for 242 yards and two TDs but threw an interception to stop the Cardinals' last-second comeback short. Jawhar Jordan ran for 67 yards and another pair of touchdowns.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time does FSU play today?

Date: Saturday, December 2

Time: 8 p.m.

FSU vs. Louisville is set to kick off the ACC Championship Game at 8 p.m. Saturday, December 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

What channel is FSU football vs. Louisville on today?

The ACC Championship Game between Florida State and Louisville can be seen on ABC. Joe Tessitore will be the play-by-play announcer with Jesse Palmer as analyst and Katie George as sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What radio station is FSU football on?

Radio: Seminoles Sports Network/WTNT 103.1 FM, SiriusXM Channel 82

Online radio: Seminoles.com, SiriusXM.com Channel 82

FSU vs. Louisville betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, November 30.

Spread: FSU (-2.5)

Over/under: 47.5 points

Moneyline: Louisville +115, FSU -135

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama: W 58-13 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida: W 24-15 Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game

Louisville football schedule

Date Opponent Friday, Sept. 1 at Georgia Tech*: W 39-34 Thursday, Sept. 7 vs. Murray State: W 56-0 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Indiana: W 21-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Boston College*: W 56-28 Friday, Sept. 29 at NC State*: W 13-10 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Notre Dame: W 33-20 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Pitt*: L 38-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Duke*: W 23-0 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 34-3 Thursday, Nov. 9 vs. Virginia: W 31-24 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Miami*: W 38-31 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Kentucky: L 38-31 Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: FSU football vs Louisville: How to watch ACC championship TV, stream