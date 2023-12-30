What channel is FSU-Georgia on today? Time, TV schedule for Orange Bowl 2023

The Florida State football team has a chance to make history and make things uncomfortable for the College Football Playoff committee when it takes the field today against Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

FSU went 13-0 and won the ACC championship without starting quarterback Jordan Travis and backup Tate Rodemaker. But the Seminoles were snubbed from the four-team CFP and will instead play for an undefeated season against the Bulldogs, winners of the past two national championships.

Coach Mike Norvell has more than that disappointment to deal with, though. At least 25 players will not take part in the Orange Bowl, whether they opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft, entered the transfer portal or can't go because of injury. Third-string quarterback Brock Glenn will be without his top running backs, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili, and his three best receiving options: Johnny Wilson, Keon Coleman and Jaheim Bell. Meanwhile, the defense will be without star pass rusher Jared Verse, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and safety Akeem Dent.

UGA (12-1) will bring most of its regulars after a startling 27-24 loss to Alabama in the SEC championship. Star tight end Brock Bowers, Georgia's leading receiver with 716 yards and six touchdowns, is not expected to play because of an ankle injury. Coach Kirby Smart will still have quarterback Carson Beck, who announced before the game he would return for another season.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the Orange Bowl?

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, December 30

Florida State and Georgia will face off in the 2023 Orange Bowl at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What channel is the Orange Bowl on today?

FSU vs. Georgia can be seen on ESPN. Joe Tessitore will be the play-by-play announcer with Jesse Palmer as analyst and Katie George as sideline reporter.

FSU fans can also go to select movie theaters across Florida to watch the Orange Bowl on the big screen.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What radio station is FSU football on?

Radio: Seminoles Sports Network/WTNT 103.1 FM, SiriusXM Channel 84

Online radio: Seminoles.com, SiriusXM.com Channel 84

FSU vs. Georgia odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, December 28.

Spread: Georgia (-19.5)

Over/under: 44.5 points

Moneyline: Georgia -1200, FSU +725

FSU football schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke*: W 38-20 Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest*: W 41-16 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt*: W 24-7 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami*: W 27-20 Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama: W 58-13 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida: W 24-15 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Louisville^: W 16-6 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Georgia+

Georgia football schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. UT Martin: W 48-7 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Ball State: W 45-3 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. South Carolina*: W 24-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UAB: W 49-21 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Auburn*: W 27-20 Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Kentucky*: W 51-13 Saturday, Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt*: W 37-20 Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Florida* (in Jacksonville): W 43-20 Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Missouri*: W 30-21 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Ole Miss*: W 52-17 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Tennessee*: W 38-10 Saturday, Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech: W 31-23 Saturday, Dec. 2 vs. Alabama^: L 27-24 Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. Florida State+

