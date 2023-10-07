What channel is the FSU game on today? Time, TV info for Florida State vs. Virginia Tech

The Florida State football team returns to the field Saturday looking to bolster its case for the College Football Playoff.

The No. 5 Seminoles play Virginia Tech fresh off a bye week. Before the break, FSU (4-0, 2-0 in ACC) cemented its status as the team to beat in the conference by winning on the road against Clemson, 31-24 in overtime. Quarterback Jordan Travis has developed a strong connection with Keon Coleman, a Michigan State transfer who is tied for seventh in the nation with six receiving touchdowns.

The Hokies (2-3, 1-0) are coming off a 38-21 win over Pitt. Kyron Drones threw three touchdowns passes and ran for two more, while running back Bhayshul Tuten added 109 yards on the ground. Virginia Tech's defense is led by linebacker Keli Lawson, who is second in the ACC with 48 tackles, and defensive linemen Pheldarius Payne and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who have three sacks apiece.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time does FSU play today?

Date: Saturday, October 7

Time: 3:30 p.m.

The Seminoles and Hokies kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FSU football vs. Virginia Tech today?

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech will air on ABC. Mark Jones is on the play-by-play, Louis Riddick serves as analyst, and Quint Kessenich reports from the sidelines.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What radio station is FSU football on?

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

