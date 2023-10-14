What channel is the FSU game on today? Time, TV info for Florida State vs Syracuse

The Florida State football team will look to bolster its College Football Playoff résumé when it plays Syracuse on Saturday.

FSU (5-0, 3-0 in ACC) is ranked No. 4 in the country after beating Virginia Tech 39-17. The Seminoles have the No. 6 scoring offense (42.4 points per game) in FBS behind quarterback Jordan Travis, who has strong passing options in Johnny Wilson, Keon Coleman and Jaheim Bell. Their running game got back on track vs. the Hokies thanks to a 200-yard day from Trey Benson.

Syracuse (4-2, 0-2) is playing its third straight ACC contender, losing big to Clemson and North Carolina the past two weeks. Quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for just 124 yards and an interception in last week's 40-7 loss to UNC. Sophomore wideout Umari Hatcher accounted for 85 of those yards on six catches.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time does FSU play today?

Date: Saturday, October 14

Time: Noon

The Seminoles and Orange get started at noon Saturday, Oct. 7 from Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FSU football vs. Syracuse today?

Florida State vs. Syracuse can be seen on ABC. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play duties with Robert Griffin III as analyst and Kris Budden as sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What radio station is FSU football on?

Radio: Seminoles Sports Network/WTNT 103.1 FM, SiriusXM Channel 193

Online radio: Seminoles.com, SiriusXM.com Channel 955

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

