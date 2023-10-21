What channel is FSU football game on today? Time, TV schedule for Florida State vs Duke

When the Florida State football team takes the field tonight to face Duke, it will be one of the few times this season Jordan Travis won't be the quarterback on everyone's mind.

That's because Blue Devils QB Riley Leonard will be watched to see whether it's him or freshman Henry Belin IV under center against No. 4 FSU. The junior is nursing an ankle injury he sustained three weeks ago against Notre Dame.

The Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 in ACC) are coming off a 41-3 win over Syracuse. Keon Coleman excelled as a receiver (140 yards and a long touchdown) and punt returner (107 yards) with Johnny Wilson sidelined with an undisclosed injury. Coach Mike Norvell said Wilson could be back tonight.

No. 17 Duke (5-1, 2-0) beat NC State last week 24-3 thanks in large part to Jordan Waters, who ran for 123 yards and a touchdown. Belin threw for two TDs but completed only four passes in the win.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time does FSU play today?

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 7:30 p.m.

The Seminoles and Blue Devils kick off in prime time at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

What channel is FSU football vs. Duke today?

Florida State vs. Duke can be seen on ABC. Chris Fowler will be the play-by-play announcer with Kirk Herbstreit as analyst and Holly Rowe as sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What radio station is FSU football on?

FSU vs. Duke betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, October 19.

Spread: FSU (-14.5)

Over/under: 49.5

Moneyline: Duke +450, FSU -650

FSU schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. LSU (in Orlando): W 45-24 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Southern Miss: W 66-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Boston College*: W 31-29 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Clemson*: W 31-24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Virginia Tech*: W 39-17 Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse*: W 41-3 Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Duke* Saturday, Oct. 28 at Wake Forest* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Pitt* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Miami* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. North Alabama Saturday, Nov. 25 at Florida Saturday, Dec. 2 ACC Championship Game * ACC game

